Florida State's Brock Glenn Says Team is 'Coming Together' Ahead of Clemson
Florida State starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be watching his team from the sidelines this weekend after it was announced earlier in the week that he will be out when Clemson comes to town on Saturday. Uiagalelei left last weekend's loss to SMU with an injury, and it is expected that backup quarterback Brock Glenn will make his first start this season against the Tigers.
Glenn, a redshirt freshman, has two starts under his belt dating back to last season after quarterback Jordan Travis' season ended with an injury and backup Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal before the ACC Championship Game.
While the 'Noles won the ACC in 2023, the 2024 team has been lackluster, and fans around the country have been calling for change under center to hopefully provide a spark to the 1-4 Seminoles.
"It's been a great week of prep. The team's coming together," Glenn said after Wednesday's practice. "I think we're looking really good, real confident. Obviously, film room as well, just prepping with the guys, receivers, etc. So, it's been good."
Glenn was thrust into the flames as a true freshman a year ago, having to play No. 14 Louisville and No. 6 Georgia. No longer a wide-eyed freshman, Glenn said that he's grown from those experiences and the biggest area of improvement has been in his head.
"Just grown the most in my headspace, understanding how fast the game is and how fast everything closes down, and just getting a good pre-snap and good post-snap clarification," Glenn continued. "Just going through my reads."
Uiagalelei will miss the opportunity to face his former team inside Doak Campbell Stadium but Glenn said that he isn't being idle when it comes to preparation. Glenn see's value in the experience that Uiagalelei has and has been soaking it up in preparation for Clemson.
"DJ's been awesome in the film study. He's been awesome," Glenn said. "He sees the game really clear, and he's obviously a vet. He's been in this game for a while, so he knows what to expect, and he knows some tricks here and there to show and help speed up your mind.
The Clemson Tigers are currently ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and have one of the better defenses in the country. Injuries have plagued the Seminoles all season, especially up front, but Glenn says that his approach is to just be himself.
"I'm just going to go out, be me, do what I can do, and just have fun doing it. I mean, that's what you play the game for," Glenn continued. "When you're a little kid, you go out and you enjoy, you truly enjoy playing the game. That's how I'm going to go out there Saturday night and just have fun."
FSU and Clemson are set to face off on Saturday, October 5, and the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Glenn's full interview can be seen below.
