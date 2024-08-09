FSU Standouts Maurice Smith, Kyle Morlock Named to National Watch Lists
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Maurice Smith was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s top center, while redshirt senior tight end Kyle Morlock earned a spot on the Mackey Award Watch List as one of the country’s best tight ends.
Smith, a preseason All-ACC selection, has started in 41 of his 45 appearances during his career, with 39 of those starts coming at center. The senior from Miami is a two-time All-ACC selection and last year was also on the All-ACC Academic Team. He started all 12 games he played in 2023, helping Florida State to its 16th ACC title behind a 13-0 regular season. Smith blocked for an FSU offense that led the conference in scoring offense, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers while protecting Jordan Travis, the ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Travis, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, led the ACC in passing efficiency, yards per attempt and fewest interceptions while also breaking Florida State career records for total offense and touchdown responsibility.
Morlock, from Blairsville, Georgia, started 11 games for the Seminoles last season after transferring from Shorter College, where he was a two-time All-American. Morlock caught 19 passes for 255 yards and was FSU’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year. His 63-yard reception at Pitt was the longest of his career and the longest for a Seminole tight end since 2019.
Florida State has won the Rimington Trophy once before, when Bryan Stork earned the honor while leading FSU to a national championship in 2013. The following season, in 2014, Florida State earned its first Mackey Award when Nick O’Leary was honored.
Smith was previously named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and was FSU’s Good Works Team nominee in recognition of his community service.
Florida State, the defending ACC Champions, will open the season August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.
Preseason Watch Lists
Mackey Award – best tight end - TE Kyle Morlock
Rimington Trophy – best center – OL Maurice Smith
Davey O’Brien Award – best quarterback – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Walter Camp Player of the Year – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Lou Groza Award – best placekicker – K Ryan Fitzgerald
Ray Guy Award – best punter – P Alex Mastromanno
Wuerffel Trophy – community service – OL Maurice Smith
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
