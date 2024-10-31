Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
We've already made it to the final ACC game of the season for Florida State, as they look to pick up just their second win. They fell to 1-7 last weekend with a loss to Miami, where they were clearly outmatched from the get-go.
FSU will welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels to town, who just picked up their first ACC win of the season against Virginia in their last outing and are 4-4 overall. Mack Brown has never beaten Florida State, always seeming to let his alma mater get the best of him. Could this be his time to pick his first win against the Seminoles?
This is a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on the ACC Network in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Seminole Headlines
A Historically Bad Offense
The Seminoles are averaging just 14.9 PPG and 272.5 yards per game, having yet to crack 300 yards of offense in a game. The last time FSU was this bad on offense was 1974, and they were averaging 11.9 PPG but still averaged more than 300 yards per game. That team went 1-10, which is not a great sign for this year's team, as they've yet to even score more than 16 points on American soil.
Nothing has been working, but it all starts up front. The offensive line has been so horrendous and beaten up that they won't open anything up for the offense. Then the receivers aren't hanging on to passes, the quarterbacks are seeing ghosts, and nothing wants to work. It's been an embarrassing product to watch and Mike Norvell needs to make changes on this staff this offseason.
FSU's Quarterback Conundrum
Florida State is in a weird situation where none of their QBs give them a better chance of winning. No matter who is out there between Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, the offense will have a tough time moving the ball downfield. The offense showed minimal signs of life against Miami with Kromenhoek using his legs, and Glenn's numbers only what they were because of the last drive when the game was far out of reach.
We'll likely continue to see both QBs rotating in and out for the rest of the season. Winning games is out of the question at this point, and this is the start of evaluating them for next season, even if the talent around them isn't great.
UNC's Pass Rush
North Carolina's pass rush was solid but unspectacular all season, totaling 15 sacks heading into their last game against Virginia. They had ten against UVA alone, rocketing their total to 25 on the season. That's a jaw-dropping statistic.
Florida State's offensive line has been horrific, and their issues have been well-documented. This could be another chance for UNC's defense to light up the stat books unless FSU can find a way to get the run game going.
Burning Questions
How Big of a Game Will Omarion Hampton Have?
Hampton is one of the premier running backs in the country and a possible first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. He already has over 1000 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and has been over 100 yards in every game except against Charlotte. He could be in for a big night against a Florida State team, allowing close to 180 yards rushing per game.
FSU's front seven has just had no interest in defending the run this season. I don't expect that to start this game.
Can Mike Norvell's History Against UNC Help?
Norvell picked up his first signature win in Tallahassee by beating 5th-ranked UNC in his first season. Then he went on the road the following season any beat the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Could any of that come in handy here?
Probably not, as UNC played a much different style of football then. Led by Sam Howell, they were focused on the passing attack and finding success through their air. Their starting QB, Maxx Johnson, got hurt against Minnesota in the first game and was immediately ruled out for the season. What could've been a nice homecoming for Brad Johnson's son has now turned into a heavy run focus.
Is UNC's Defense Bad Enough for FSU to Find a Rhythm?
North Carolina is allowing close to 400 yards per game, and FSU has still yet to break the 300-yard mark this season. UNC can get after the QB, though, and they're coming off ten sacks against Virginia, which is just absurd.
If Florida State can get the run game going and force some turnovers, they'll have a chance, but the offense has done nothing this year to suggest they'll be able to do that.
Game Forecast
North Carolina is favored by 2.5 points with an over/under of 50.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
I don't care how bad a team's defense is, Florida State's offense is worse. Omarion Hampton will likely run all over FSU's defense, and the offense won't be enough to overcome it. UNC's passing game has been rough, but it won't matter towards the final result.
North Carolina 23, Florida State 10
