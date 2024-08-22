Georgia Tech Reveals Special Helmet for Week '0' Matchup Against FSU Football
In less than two days the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off overseas for the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The highly anticipated matchup will be the first time Florida State has played internationally and will feature ESPN's College GameDay crew to cover the event set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST.
With all the hype surrounding the matchup, Georgia Tech has unveiled a special helmet for the bout, adding an emphasis to Irish customs and history.
It is an all-white helmet with a black facemask and gold lettering but features a stylized graphical Celtic knot striped across the top in gold. Celtic knots have a deep significance in Irish culture often symbolizing ancient Celtic gods and goddesses.
Game Preview: No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Both teams have touched down in Ireland and have started their walkthroughs as they prepare for a sold-out crowd of 51,711 screaming fans when the ball flies through the air on college football's opening weekend.
Florida State has yet to reveal its uniform for the game, which usually comes out the day of. They are currently 10.5-point favorites according to DraftKings.com, a gap that has been slowly closing in the last few days when it started at 13.
Both teams will feature a multitude of newcomers including FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has thrown for 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns passing and 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing in the 48 games he's played. He holds a 30-10 record as a starter.
Georgia Tech has new faces on the defensive line and a new defensive coordinator, but returns starting quarterback Haynes King, who is coming off a breakout season for the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.
READ MORE: Former Florida Gators Head Coach Believes Florida State Won't Take Step Back In 2024
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs