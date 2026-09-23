How Florida State Stacks Up In National Stats 3 Games Into 2026 Season
In this story:
The Florida Seminoles are coming off a confusing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, where the offense exceeded expectations, but the defense fell flat on its face.
The Seminoles surrendered 565+ yards of total offense for the second straight game, with the unit underperforming in consecutive losses to ranked opponents.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Collapse Against Alabama: 'I'm Pissed Off Right Now'
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics after Week 3?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 31.3 points per game (tied for No. 72)
Last week - No. 77
Total Offense: 404.7 yards per game (No. 71)
Last week - No. 87
Passing Offense: 234.7 yards per game (No. 65)
Last week - No. 105
Rushing Offense: 170.0 yards per game (No. 64)
Last week - No. 47
Red Zone Offense: 13/13 - 100% (tied for No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
3rd Down Conversion %: 18/44 - 40.9% (No. 74)
Last week - No. 97
4th Down Conversion %: 5/8 - 62.5% (tied for No. 52)
Last week - No. 59
Sacks Allowed: 2.3 per game (tied for No. 104)
Last week - No. 82
Turnovers Lost: 5 (tied for No. 96)
Last week - tied for No. 92
Time Of Possession: 30 minutes per game (No. 62)
Last week - No. 52
Completion Percentage: 58.2% (No. 109)
Last week - No. 98
First Downs: 53 first downs (tied for No. 112)
Last week - No. 12
Touchdowns: 12 TDs (tied for No. 60)
Last week - No. 38
Yards Per Play: 6.13 YPP (No. 67)
Last week - No. 84
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 31.3 points allowed per game (tied for No. 116)
Last week - tied for No. 90
Total Defense: 490.3 yards allowed per game (No. 135)
Last week - No. 116
Passing Defense: 340.7 yards allowed per game (No. 137)
Last week - No. 127
Rushing Defense: 149.7 yards allowed per game (No. 90)
Last week - No. 61
Red Zone Defense: 8/9 - 88.9% (tied for No. 90)
Last week - tied for No. 62
3rd Down Defense: 22/43 - 51.2% (tied for No. 129)
Last week - No. 132
4th Down Defense: 3/4 - 75.0% (tied for No. 110)
Last week - tied for No. 73
First Down Defense: 67 first downs allowed (tied for No. 114)
Last week - No. 135
Sacks: 1.33 sacks per game (tied for No. 96)
Last week - tied for No. 80
Tackles For Loss: 4.7 per game (tied for No. 87)
Last week - No. 86
Turnovers Gained: 5 (tied for No. 29)
Last week - No. 2
Touchdowns Allowed: 11 (tied for No. 115)
Last week - tied for No. 110
Yards Allowed Per Play: 7.39 (No. 135)
Last week - No. 118
MISCELLANIOUS:
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.3 (tied for No. 31)
Last week - tied for No. 36
Net Punting: 43.0 yards (No. 25)
Last week - tied for No. 30
Punt Returns: 5.5 yards per return (tied for No. 104)
Last week - tied for No. 36
Punt Return Defense: 2.5 yards (tied for No. 30)
Last week - tied for No. 82
Kickoff Returns: 20.25 yards per return (tied for No. 60)
Last week - No. 31
Kickoff Return Defense: 20.33 yards (No. 93)
Last week - No. 99
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG