How Florida State Stacks Up In National Stats 3 Games Into 2026 Season

The Florida Seminoles are coming off a confusing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, where the offense exceeded expectations, but the defense fell flat on its face.

The Seminoles surrendered 565+ yards of total offense for the second straight game, with the unit underperforming in consecutive losses to ranked opponents.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Collapse Against Alabama: 'I'm Pissed Off Right Now'

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics after Week 3?

OFFENSE:

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Offense: 31.3 points per game (tied for No. 72)

Last week - No. 77

Total Offense: 404.7 yards per game (No. 71)

Last week - No. 87

Passing Offense: 234.7 yards per game (No. 65)

Last week - No. 105

Rushing Offense: 170.0 yards per game (No. 64)

Last week - No. 47

Red Zone Offense: 13/13 - 100% (tied for No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

3rd Down Conversion %: 18/44 - 40.9% (No. 74)

Last week - No. 97

4th Down Conversion %: 5/8 - 62.5% (tied for No. 52)

Last week - No. 59

Sacks Allowed: 2.3 per game (tied for No. 104)

Last week - No. 82

Turnovers Lost: 5 (tied for No. 96)

Last week - tied for No. 92

Time Of Possession: 30 minutes per game (No. 62)

Last week - No. 52

Completion Percentage: 58.2% (No. 109)

Last week - No. 98

First Downs: 53 first downs (tied for No. 112)

Last week - No. 12

Touchdowns: 12 TDs (tied for No. 60)

Last week - No. 38

Yards Per Play: 6.13 YPP (No. 67)

Last week - No. 84

DEFENSE:

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'bril Rawls (6) and Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) wag their fingers after [reventing a pass from being completed. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scoring Defense: 31.3 points allowed per game (tied for No. 116)

Last week - tied for No. 90

Total Defense: 490.3 yards allowed per game (No. 135)

Last week - No. 116

Passing Defense: 340.7 yards allowed per game (No. 137)

Last week - No. 127

Rushing Defense: 149.7 yards allowed per game (No. 90)

Last week - No. 61

Red Zone Defense: 8/9 - 88.9% (tied for No. 90)

Last week - tied for No. 62

3rd Down Defense: 22/43 - 51.2% (tied for No. 129)

Last week - No. 132

4th Down Defense: 3/4 - 75.0% (tied for No. 110)

Last week - tied for No. 73

First Down Defense: 67 first downs allowed (tied for No. 114)

Last week - No. 135

Sacks: 1.33 sacks per game (tied for No. 96)

Last week - tied for No. 80

Tackles For Loss: 4.7 per game (tied for No. 87)

Last week - No. 86

Turnovers Gained: 5 (tied for No. 29)

Last week - No. 2

Touchdowns Allowed: 11 (tied for No. 115)

Last week - tied for No. 110

Yards Allowed Per Play: 7.39 (No. 135)

Last week - No. 118

MISCELLANIOUS:

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State punter Daniel Hughes (36) warms up before a game against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.3 (tied for No. 31)

Last week - tied for No. 36

Net Punting: 43.0 yards (No. 25)

Last week - tied for No. 30

Punt Returns: 5.5 yards per return (tied for No. 104)

Last week - tied for No. 36

Punt Return Defense: 2.5 yards (tied for No. 30)

Last week - tied for No. 82

Kickoff Returns: 20.25 yards per return (tied for No. 60)

Last week - No. 31

Kickoff Return Defense: 20.33 yards (No. 93)

Last week - No. 99

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