How to Watch FSU Football at Boston College: TV Channel, Odds, & Live Stream

Rick Stockstill will lead his alma mater for the first time on Saturday as the Florida State Seminoles travel to face Boston College after a week of major coaching changes.

FSU (3-5, 1-4 ACC) enters its first game since Mike Norvell’s dismissal, looking to snap a three-game losing streak and keep its bowl hopes alive. The Seminoles face a Boston College team sitting at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Florida State heads to Chestnut Hill as a 6.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Alumni Stadium, with the game airing on ACC Network.

An FSU win at Boston College would be their first road win since the 2023 season, ironically without Norvell.

The Road To Bowl Eligibility

Florida State wide receiver Micahi Danzy in a 38-7 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stockstill takes over with little margin for error as Florida State needs three wins over its final four games to reach six victories and secure bowl eligibility.

The Seminoles find themselves in yet another predicament, searching for the postseason for the third year in a row.

There will also be new playcallers on both sides of the ball, with former linebackers coach Ernie Sims taking over on defense and offensive coordinator Tim Harris, Jr., resuming playcalling duties that originally belonged to Norvell up to this point.

“It’s going to be a street fight, and we got to be as tough and physical and mentally tough as we can,” Stockstill said.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels is expected to continue leading the team and has thrown for 26 touchdowns this season, including 12 rushing scores, and ranks second nationally with 15.50 yards per completion.

However, injuries have piled up for the Seminoles.

FSU will be without star running backs Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton, Jr., and star wide receiver Duce Robinson, which will put a strain on both facets of the offense.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner is listed as questionable, leaving the running back room absolutely decimated and forcing the team to rely on true freshman Amari Thomas if Wisner can't play, with Zay Parks and Gavin Markey also available. The Seminoles will also be without defensive linemen Deante McCray and Kevin Wynn and cornerback Quindarrius Jones.

All in all, Florida State has 13 players out in its Thursday ACC availability report.

Will the Seminoles take the reins on their bowl eligibility for 2026, or will Seminole fans have to suffer through another loss this year?

Here is how to watch.

How to Watch Florida State at Boston College

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Game Notes: Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-4, 2-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (44,500)

TV/Streaming: ACCN; WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play: Jorge Sedano; analyst: Dave Clawson; sideline: Annabelle Hasselbeck

Radio: Seminole Sports Network WTNT 94.9 FM, Tallahassee; SiriusXM channel No. 258 or SXM App

Spread: Florida State -6.5 (-115); Boston College +6.5 (-105)

Over/under: 52.5 points; over (-105), under (-115)

Moneyline: Florida State -245; Boston College +200

Series History: Florida State leads the series 16-6. Boston College won the most recent meeting, 28-13, in 2024. FSU is 9-3 at Alumni Stadium and has won its past three games in Chestnut Hill.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Odds provided by DraftKings.com

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