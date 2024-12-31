Incoming FSU Transfer Named As Player With National Breakout Potential
One of Florida State’s biggest additions this offseason, edge rusher James Williams from Nebraska, was named a transfer with possibly the most potential to make an impact in 2025. Grant Hughes of 247Sports made Williams first on his “Ten college football transfers with breakout potential.”
Hughes wrote this of Williams:
“Florida State hired former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White this offseason, and it produced early returns as Williams followed his former coach to Tallahassee. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder brings prototypical size along the edge and managed 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in a reserve role during the regular season. The Seminoles play five teams that finished in the bottom 10 (of 134 teams) in the FBS in sacks allowed per game in 2024.”- Grant Hughes, 247Sports
The defensive end spent both of his years at Nebraska under the tutelage of Tony White and Terrance Knighton. Williams only played in four games during his first season with the Cornhuskers prior to his standout performance this fall. In total, he appeared in 16 games at Nebraska, totaling 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period and landed former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray.
