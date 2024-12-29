Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal 20-day winter window has closed for the majority of programs around the country, including Florida State. With that being said, it could take up to two days for outgoing transfers to show up in the database.
On Sunday morning, true freshman defensive end DD Holmes appeared in the portal. Holmes is coming off his first season in Tallahassee after seeing action in just one game. He recorded one tackle in the win against Charleston Southern and retained his redshirt.
Holmes signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He didn't enroll until the summer and was buried in a deep defensive end room that included Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones Jr., Sione Lolohea, and Aaron Hester. Holmes was on the field for 16 defensive snaps.
The Washington, D.C., native spent the majority of the season working with the scout team. He seemed to be a good fit for the new 3-3-5 multiple scheme that is being implemented at Florida State under Tony White. However, at this time, Holmes is set on exploring other options.
Holmes stands at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds. He's expected to have four years of eligibility remaining.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams and former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray in the transfer portal.
Holmes is one of 19 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, senior wide receiver Malik Benson, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have also declared their intentions to move on.
