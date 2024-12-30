FSU Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton
Florida State University has released the following statement regarding the lawsuit filed against basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton:
Since the beginning of the name, image, and likeness era of collegiate athletics, FSU has maintained a comprehensive compliance education program for coaches and other athletics staff, and a clear expectation of ethical conduct by all in dealing with student-athletes.
Upon learning recently of the allegations made by former men’s basketball athletes, the University has worked diligently to determine what transpired last season. Though our inquiry is not yet complete, at this point we know of no unfulfilled commitments by FSU in terms of scholarships or other appropriate benefits or the Rising Spear Collective relative to NIL payments owed to the athletes.
We support Coach Hamilton’s right to defend himself against these allegations and look forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End