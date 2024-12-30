Nole Gameday

FSU Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton

The school states they support Hamilton's "right to defend himself" in court.

Jackson Bakich

Dec 3, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Florida State University has released the following statement regarding the lawsuit filed against basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton:

Since the beginning of the name, image, and likeness era of collegiate athletics, FSU has maintained a comprehensive compliance education program for coaches and other athletics staff, and a clear expectation of ethical conduct by all in dealing with student-athletes. 

Upon learning recently of the allegations made by former men’s basketball athletes, the University has worked diligently to determine what transpired last season. Though our inquiry is not yet complete, at this point we know of no unfulfilled commitments by FSU in terms of scholarships or other appropriate benefits or the Rising Spear Collective relative to NIL payments owed to the athletes. 

We support Coach Hamilton’s right to defend himself against these allegations and look forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter. 

