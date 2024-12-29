Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
Florida State is expected to host multiple players who are in the NCAA Transfer Portal this upcoming week. The Seminoles have already landed 11 transfers but are pushing for more reinforcements to rebound in 2025.
On Sunday, North Carolina linebacker transfer Caleb LaVallee informed NoleGameday that he plans to visit Tallahassee on January 1, the news was first reported by Noles247. He'll be opening up the new year at a place that he's already pretty familiar with.
The Seminoles recruited LaVallee before he ultimately signed with the Tar Heels. He took two trips to campus leading up to his senior year. LaVallee attended a Junior Day in January and returned for another visit in April shortly before the spring game.
LaVallee spent the last two seasons as a reserve at North Carolina. He redshirted in 2023, appearing in four games while recording no stats. LaVallee contributed off the bench for much of the 2024 season as well.
The Georgia native did make the first start of his career in UNC's loss to UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. He had a productive outing, totaling nine tackles and one tackle for loss. In total, LaVallee appeared in 16 games, making one start, and recorded 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one blocked punt.
LaVallee stands at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. He's expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
