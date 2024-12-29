Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books
Former Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske is having one hell of a season. In his rookie year with the Los Angeles Rams, the Seminole standout has already recorded eight sacks through 16 games, including two from his winning performance against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The final score was 13-9.
The victory gives the Rams their fifth-straight win, a 10-6 record, and an optimistic chance at clinching the NFC West before entering the season's final week.
Per Stu Jackson, a senior staff writer for the team, the NFL’s “Strength of Victory” tiebreaker puts the Rams in a position to lock up the division (and a coveted playoff spot) this weekend. They need three wins from any of the five following teams in Week 17: Commanders, Bills, 49ers, Vikings, Browns.
However, as it relates to Fiske, his rookie stats this season have been legendary. You must be doing something right whenever mentioned in the same conversation as Aaron Donald.
“DE Braden Fiske recorded his eighth sack of the season in the second quarter, the most by a Rams player this season. His 8.0 sacks are the most among all rookies and tied for the third-most in a season by a Rams rookie trailing only Aaron Donald (9.0) and Kobie Turner (9.0),” the Rams’ PR department mentioned.
During his first and only year in Tallahassee, Fiske recorded 43 total tackles, six sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
His most impressive game on the stat sheet for the Seminoles was the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The Western Michigan transfer had nine total tackles, three sacks, and four and a half tackles for loss.
Fiske was also awarded with a third-team All-American honor at the defensive tackle position in 2023.
