Jameis Winston Opens Up About 2014 Suspension Before FSU-Clemson

If you were a fan of the Florida State Seminoles team in 2014, there were some remarkable moments both on and off the field. It was a season full of entertaining comeback wins, an undefeated season, and an appearance in the first-ever College Football Playoff. Paired with that, the returning Heisman Trophy winner also returned with some of his antics.

Winston's Suspension Over Mocking a Viral Video Ironically Goes Viral

Oct 17, 2015; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston watches pregame warmups as the Florida State Seminoles host the Louisville Cardinals at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-Imagn Images | Glenn Beil-Imagn Images

Following his famous "crab legs" incident, Winston made headlines again for his off-the-field behavior, including standing in the student union and quoting a meme with a curse word that was going viral. His behavior in the national spotlight led to his suspension for the following game against rival Clemson.

"In the world that we live in now, where kids are getting paid millions of dollars to play college football, I never in my life thought I would get suspended for saying a cuss word," Winston said on the Barstool Sports Live podcast.

When he arrived for the Clemson game, Winston said that he knew he was going to be suspended, but he thought that it was a joke because his uniform was prepped and in his locker.

"You know. And that is why I’m just like, that moment right there. When I walked into the building in Doak Campbell Stadium, my uniform was in my locker. I’m not thinking I’m going to get suspended," Winston laughed. "Listen, I knew I was suspended, but I thought it was a joke. They had to be playing, they had to be playing a trick on me. My mind was playing tricks on me this whole time. I’m seeing, I’m talking to the athletic director. I’m like, you are not about to suspend me versus Clemson for a curse word

Winston Takes The Field Fully Dressed

Sep 20, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) warms up in pads during pre game before their game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium. Winston was suspended for Saturday s game against Clemson pending an investigation into some alleged lewd comments he made on campus. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

What made the moment go viral was that the Hueytown, Alabama, native took the field in full pads and joined the warm-ups, and former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher's reaction was priceless. Fisher sent Winston to the locker room to remove his shoulder pads, and he would later return in shells. Nonetheless, it made for headline news for the returning Heisman Trophy winner.

Winston is now with the New York Giants after an extensive 10-year NFL career that included stops with Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and the Browns. He also moonlights as a T.V. correspondant with Fox Sports and various other outlets.

