FSU Football Battling for One of the Top Pass Rushers in the Country

With the 2026 Transfer Portal window having come and gone, the Florida State Seminoles have turned their attention to the #Tribe27. The Seminoles currently hold a No. 18 recruiting ranking for the Class of 2027, headlined by four-star safety Mekhi Williams.

The Seminoles are continuing to bulk up on the defensive line and could be in the mix for the No. 14-ranked edge defender and the No. 11 player in the State of Florida.

Four-Star Edge Narrows the Playing Field, Includes Florida State

Fredrick Ards - X.com

According to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, 6-foot-5, 225-pound Jones High School product Frederick Ards II has narrowed his list to five schools, with the Seminoles among them. Florida State offered him in January of 2025, but it has yet to bring the Orlando native to campus for an official visit. Although he is expected to be on campus unofficially this weekend for FSU's final Junior Day of the month.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Frederick Ards III is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 225 EDGE is ranked as a Top 110 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/EscBPHgUkU pic.twitter.com/3AX9adPpUO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 28, 2026

Among the remaining contenders are Florida Gators, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Alabama. Ards took official visits with the Aggies, Gators, and Gamecocks in the summer of 2026. Although FSU head coach Mike Norvell visited Ards recently on January 28. However, Ards holds offers from over 20 programs, including Michigan State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

A Stellar Season at Jones High School

Frederick Ards - X.com

Ards finished his junior season at Jones with a stellar 102 total tackles, 18 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and 30 quarterback hurries through 14 games. Getting the talented edge defender on campus will definitely become a top priority for the Seminole staff under new defensive ends coach Nick Williams, who was hired by the university last December.

Ards will be joining linebacker Gregory Baston and safety Jamari Foreman on the defensive side of the ball in the Class of 2027 alongside defensive linemen Earnest Rankins, Franklin Whitley, Cam Brooks, Chris Carbin, Wihtlley Cadeau, and Luke Francis, who signed in 2026.

