Ranking FSU Football's Top-5 Offseason Transfer Portal Acquisitions

The offseason hasn't been lacking in news for the Florida State Seminoles. Over the last two months, the Seminoles have undergone changes to their coaching staff, along with adding nearly 60 new faces to the roster through high school/JUCO recruiting and the transfer portal.

That's just how fluid the present scenario is after Florida State posted a second straight losing season. Head coach Mike Norvell enters his seventh season in Tallahassee with plenty of heat surrounding his job status.

The Seminoles hit the portal to find experience, landing a bunch of transfers who project to make an impact next season. Who are the top five players Florida State added during the winter window?

1. Quintrevion Wisner, Running Back

Florida State didn't appear to need to bring in a top running back this offseason, considering the promising returns by Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. That didn't stop the Seminoles from courting former Texas star Quintrevion Wisner, who was regarded as the No. 3 ballcarrier in the portal.

Wisner led the Longhorns in rushing last season despite dealing with injuries. In 2024, he rushed 226 times for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 311 yards and another score.

The veteran running back projects to open the year as Florida State's starter. Wisner brings plenty of athleticism, explosiveness, and versatility to the field. He'll have an opportunity to create plenty of big plays.

2. Chris Jones, Linebacker

The linebacker room was supposed to be a strength for FSU in 2025. Instead, it was mostly a disappointment after the first month of the season. With Justin Cryer transferring, along with Elijah Herring and Stefon Thompson graduating, the Seminoles made it a priority to reinforce their defense.

Florida State initially lost out on Chris Jones to Ole Miss. However, Jones surprisingly chose to flip to the Seminoles late in the portal window, providing the program with one of the most productive tacklers in the country. Last season, Jones finished top-10 in the FBS with 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one interception.

At the very least, Jones raises the floor in the middle of the defense. He struggled in pass-coverage so that'll be an area that will need to be cleaned up going into his first year at Florida State.

3. Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle

Chaplin brings immense size to the table at 6-foot-7, 346 pounds. He's also got a good amount of experience at the FBS level, spending four years at Auburn and Virginia Tech. Chaplin will be protecting the blindside next fall, and while it's no guarantee that Ashton Daniels wins the quarterback battle, it can't hurt that the two have played together before.

With Florida State losing all five starters along the offensive line, Chaplin is a known commodity who can bring stability to the position. Chaplin was ranked as the No. 9 OT in the portal.

There are a few concerns, as he gave up 17 pressures and three sacks last season. Chaplin committed 12 penalties as well, with six of those flags coming in consecutive games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M. After a bit of a down year, the Seminoles are banking on the veteran bouncing back.

4. CJ Richard Jr., Safety

Florida State brought in multiple transfers from the FCS ranks, including Illinois State safety CJ Richard Jr. In 2025, Richard Jr. was named an All-American by Phil Steele after totaling 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and two interceptions.

Richard Jr. is a consistent tackler. He missed 0% of his tackle attempts last fall but did allow ten receptions on 17 targets for 163 yards.

The Seminoles are replacing two of their three starter safeties from a season ago. Richard Jr.'s physicality and instincts will give him a solid chance to lock down one of those spots.

5. Ma'Khi Jones, Safety

One of Florida State's final transfer additions came after the program hired John Garrett away from Duke to be its next general manager. Blue Devils safety Ma'Khi Jones followed Garrett to Tallahassee following a productive true freshman season.

In 14 appearances, Jones totaled 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection. He played a key role on defense for a Duke team that won the ACC Championship for the first time in school history.

Jones isn't afraid to come downhill in the box, showcasing physicality and a lot of effort. He will have to improve in pass coverage, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he works his way into the starting lineup.

