Jameis Winston Reveals Thoughts on Mike Norvell, FSU Football Playoff Snub

Super Bowl LX is just days away, and as always, there is no shortage of activities for fans and athletes in the lead-up to the big game. From live-streamed podcasts to fan meet-and-greets, the NFL ensures there is never a dull moment in Santa Clara, California.

There has been a familiar face for Florida State fans and fans of the other four professional teams he's played on, roaming around the festivities. Former FSU star quarterback Jameis Winston has been appearing on numerous podcasts with media personalities, and one topic that keeps arising is one that the Seminole faithful know all too well.

Winston Has Faith in FSU, Norvell

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Winston was recently on campus for his little brother, Jonah Winston's, official visit, and Winston was asked how close he's remained with the program that saw him win a Heisman Trophy and national championship. The Hueytown, Alabama native expressed his personal investment in the program and confidence in Florida State's direction.

"My brother just signed yesterday. I was in Birmingham to celebrate him signing his letter of intent to Florida State. I went on his official visit," Winston said on Bartstool Sports Live. "I still, I stay involved for the most part. I just want to see them win. I believe in coach Mike Norvell. I believe in him, man. I think he's doing some good stuff."

Turning the Page From the Playoff Snub

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell raises the ACC Championship trophy with his players after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Florida State's 2023 season was rife with ups and downs. FSU went undefeated in the regular season, which included an ACC Championship win, but then saw star quarterback Jordan Travis suffer a career-ending injury. To top that off, they were the first Power Four champion to get excluded from the playoffs despite having a perfect record.

Winston believes that the past has put the Seminoles in a rut, that the path moving forward is to focus on the now, and that he believes they're heading toward that goal.

"I feel like we just got to get that taste of reminiscing about when we got cheated out of the playoffs, right? Winston continued. "About when we got cheated out of the playoff, right? Of the old days. It is like you got to get away from that and focus on now, right? And I believe we're heading toward that path."

Watch for Jameis in San Francisco, California, as the Super Bowl inches nearer.

