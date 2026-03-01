Jordan Crutchfield Finds His Fit in FSU Football's Defensive Brotherhood

Florida State true freshman defensive back Jordan Crutchfield stepped foot on campus in early January as a three-star prospect out of Vero Beach High School, adding another much-needed building block in the FSU secondary.

The Ft. Pierce, Florida, native is coming off a monstrous senior season in which he helped lead the Fighting Indians to a No. 1 seed and a state championship appearance in the 7A playoffs. In their 28-27 loss to St. Mary's, Crutchfield shone, intercepting the ball three times, once in the final seconds.

The young defensive back met with the media last week to discuss his journey to Florida State.

Brotherhood and Development Drew Him to Florida State

Jordan Crutchfield | Instagram.com

Crutchfield recorded 30 tackles and an interception in his junior season, returning the pick 99 yards for a touchdown against Cocoa. He also contributed offensively with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

Originally committed to the University of Kentucky, Crutchfield decided to become a Seminole only weeks before the Early Signing Period. He credited the brotherhood and development for helping him achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

"At Florida State, they always preach brotherhood and togetherness," Crutchfield said. "So coming to Florida State, I was looking for a brotherhood and a place that could develop me and help me hone in on getting to the next level beyond college. Hopefully, bring it to the NFL, which is a very big goal of mine."

The Vero Beach product is a multisport athlete who ran track and played basketball in high school. On the court, he averaged 15 rebounds per game. While Crutchfield said there isn’t a defined role for him in football yet, his 6'3'', 205-pound frame and 6'7'' wingspan project naturally to one of the safety spots in Tony White’s defense after a full offseason in the program.

Veteran Leadership Eases the Learning Curve

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) attempts to make a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Learning a new defense can be difficult, especially for an early enrollee, and it takes older players stepping up to help ensure a player's success at the collegiate level.

Combined with White and new defensive backs coach, Blue Adams, Crutchfield said that the entire defensive back room, alongside the defensive line, has been the most helpful in the transition and wouldn't name a specific player who has helped him the most.

"The whole safety room. The DB room is tight in general, too, from the corners to the linebackers to the safety to the D-line. So, everybody pitches their opinion when it comes to alignment and assignment."

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.