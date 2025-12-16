Four future FSU football players star in state title games across the state

The Florida State Seminoles officially inked 32 recruits earlier this month during the Early Signing Period, kicking off #Tribe26 with plenty of additions from the high school ranks and JUCO level.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff prioritized finding playmakers who know how to win. A culture of success is something the Seminoles are looking for after compiling a 7-17 overall record over the last two seasons.

READ MORE: FSU football could land quarterback transfer from rival

"We have signed a large group of student-athletes who bring a tremendous amount of accolades, experience, and success," Norvell said in a release. "Many of them played for championship programs, and a number of players are multi-sport athletes, which fits our schemes that are built for playmakers."

Four future members of Florida State's football program showed off their talents in the recent slate of state championship games in the Sunshine State, even if all of those performances didn't result in victories.

Efrem White, Wide Receiver

Efrem White/IG

Despite losing on a wild touchdown on the final play of the game, White capped off his prep career with an outing to remember.

White scored three touchdowns, including an 80-yard score on Vero Beach High School's first snap. He tossed a 79-yard touchdown later in the first half and added a rushing score in the third quarter.

Overall, he recorded three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, four rushes for one touchdown, and one passing touchdown.

White finished his senior season with 2,581 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, 977 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, and 188 receiving yards and another touchdown. His frame at 165 pounds is a concern, but his ability is hard to deny.

Jordan Crutchfield, Safety

Jordan Crutchfield/IG

A teammate of White, Crutchfield was also in the losing side in the state championship.

Regardless, he recorded three tackles and three interceptions in the contest. Two of those picks came in the red zone, and the other was in the fourth quarter.

Crutchfield flipped to Florida State from Kentucky late in the recruiting process.

Jasen Lopez, Wide Receiver

Jasen Lopez/IG

On a quest to a third straight title, Chaminade-Madonna came up short to Cardinal Newman, falling 17-14.

In the defeat, Lopez caught three passes for 41 yards.

A multisport athlete who will play football and basketball at Florida State, Lopez recorded over 5,300 yards and 61 touchdowns during his prep career. As a senior, he caught 62 passes for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brandon Bennett, Wide Receiver

Brandon Bennett/IG

Bennett missed a good portion of the fall due to an injury. He was able to take the field for American Heritage's 33-28 win over Jones.

In the victory, Bennett caught three passes for 41 yards.

In eight appearances, Bennett reeled in 14 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News