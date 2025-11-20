FSU football flips trending DB Jordan Crutchfield from Kentucky Wildcats
Florida State seemingly had its work wrapped up in the defensive backfield, with five commitments at cornerback and safety entering November. However, a few weeks ago, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes (Syracuse) and four-star cornerback Jay Timmons (Ohio State) flipped from the Seminoles in a span of three days.
That put FSU back into the market and the coaching staff has been evaluating their options.
READ MORE: Three honest thoughts after FSU football's win over Virginia Tech
Less than a month before the Early Signing Period begins, the Seminoles are flipping an in-state defensive back from an SEC program.
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield Flips To Florida State
On Thursday, three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield announced he was flipping his commitment from Kentucky to Florida State.
The decision comes following Crutchfield's official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend. He had been pledged to the Wildcats since June. Crutchfield only took trips to Kentucky and Mississippi State over the summer.
Kentucky is 5-5 on the season. Despite winning their last three games, the Wildcats previously lost four consecutive games.
Prior to watching the victory against Virginia Tech, Crutchfield hadn't been at Florida State since March. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since June 2024, when he impressed the coaching staff with his performance at a 7-on-7 camp.
Crutchfield reports a 6-foot-7 wingspan, giving him the blend of size and length the Seminoles are looking for in the defensive backfield.
During his senior season at Westwood High School, Crutchfield has totaled 27 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception. He's added 6 catches for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 440 overall prospect, the No. 35 S, and the No. 58 recruit in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Crutchfield, Florida State holds 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok