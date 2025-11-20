Nole Gameday

FSU football flips trending DB Jordan Crutchfield from Kentucky Wildcats

The Seminoles have made another addition to #Tribe26.

Florida State seemingly had its work wrapped up in the defensive backfield, with five commitments at cornerback and safety entering November. However, a few weeks ago, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes (Syracuse) and four-star cornerback Jay Timmons (Ohio State) flipped from the Seminoles in a span of three days.

That put FSU back into the market and the coaching staff has been evaluating their options.

Less than a month before the Early Signing Period begins, the Seminoles are flipping an in-state defensive back from an SEC program.

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield Flips To Florida State

Jordan Crutchfield
Jordan Crutchfield/IG

On Thursday, three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield announced he was flipping his commitment from Kentucky to Florida State.

The decision comes following Crutchfield's official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend. He had been pledged to the Wildcats since June. Crutchfield only took trips to Kentucky and Mississippi State over the summer.

Kentucky is 5-5 on the season. Despite winning their last three games, the Wildcats previously lost four consecutive games.

Prior to watching the victory against Virginia Tech, Crutchfield hadn't been at Florida State since March. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since June 2024, when he impressed the coaching staff with his performance at a 7-on-7 camp.

Crutchfield reports a 6-foot-7 wingspan, giving him the blend of size and length the Seminoles are looking for in the defensive backfield.

During his senior season at Westwood High School, Crutchfield has totaled 27 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception. He's added 6 catches for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 440 overall prospect, the No. 35 S, and the No. 58 recruit in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Crutchfield, Florida State holds 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

