Miami Hurricanes promote former FSU football standout
The natural next step after hanging up the cleats is for players to transition into coaching. There aren't many times these days where you find someone working for a college or professional program who didn't play the game themselves.
Since concluding his college career in 2022, former Florida State offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor has quickly been rising up the ranks in the front office at Arizona State and Miami. Last summer, Love-Taylor accepted a position as the assistant director of player personnel for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.
Less than a year later, Love-Taylor has already earned a promotion in South Florida. According to 247Sport's Matt Zenitz, Love-Taylor will be taking on the role of director of player personnel ahead of the 2025 season.
This is a well-deserved step-up for the Florida native. Love-Taylor has ties to the Tampa area as well as across South Florida after spending multiple seasons playing at FIU. He earned all-conference honors in 2019 after playing a key role in the Panthers ranking at sixth nationally in sacks allowed per game. Love-Taylor appeared in 32 games, making 16, starts prior to his transfer to Florida State.
Love-Taylor was one of the first transfers to join head coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles. He made four starts at left tackle, two starts at right tackle, and one start at right guard in 2020, displaying his versatility and unselfishness. Love-Taylor was honored with the Don Powell Award as an unsung hero of the team following the season. A team captain the following season, Love-Taylor fought through various injuries to start nine games at right guard and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in the process.
Funnily enough, Cristobal may owe part of the reason he has the job at Miami due to Love-Taylor. The all-conference offensive tackle was a member of the Florida State team that defeated the Hurricanes 31-28 in 2021 after the historic '4th & 14' connection between Jordan Travis and Andrew Parchment. Travis punched in the game-winning touchdown on the next play. The defeat led to former UM head coach Manny Diaz being axed as the program ponied up to pull Cristobal over from Oregon.
Florida State will be looking for revenge when Miami travels to Tallahassee in early October. Love-Taylor is 1-0 against his former team after the Hurricanes took down the Seminoles with ease in 2024.
