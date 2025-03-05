Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
The Florida State Seminoles didn't have much to celebrate in 2024. The Seminoles only defeated one FBS opponent last fall en route to a 2-10 campaign that included plenty of blowouts. By the final weeks of the season, most of the focus was already on the offseason and what changes head coach Mike Norvell would make to fix one of the biggest failures in program history.
The Seminoles concluded the year with a 31-11 loss to the Florida Gators in Doak Campbell Stadium. The defeat snapped Florida State's two-game winning streak in the rivalry as the Gators took over Tallahassee, even planting a flag at midfield following the contest that Norvell tossed away.
The postgame drama was arguably the most competitive part of the night. Either way, it's possible that Florida has a future rising star in its hands with sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway. While he didn't necessarily dazzle against the Seminoles, Lagway did enough to get the win by completing 14/22 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns to one interception.
The signature play that most will remember is Lagway shedding off a Darrell Jackson sack attempt and spinning out of the pocket for a downfield completion for a first down.
During a recent appearance on the 'Outta Pocket with RGIII' podcast, Lagway offered more details about his dislike of the Seminoles. The Gators had a meeting to go over the importance of each rivalry before the season.
“Coming in they give you a little seminar about all the rivalries,” DJ Lagway said to RGIII.r “We watch like an hour or two video about different rivalries. Different moments of the games and stuff. So, it gets you real fired up so I’ve got a deep hatred for Florida State.”
Later in the show, Lagway went on to take a shot at Florida State and the crowd atmosphere, in particular. While saying he'd rather silence an away crowd, RGIII tossed a lob and Lagway slammed down the alley-oop.
"Yeah and Florida State to be particular, right?" RGIII asked.
"Yeah, it was already silent when we got there. It was silent when we got there," Lagway replied.
That's a comment Florida State fans will be certain to remember over the coming years. However, the Seminoles won't get another chance to host the Gators in Tallahassee until the 2026 season. At that point, Lagway will be in his third year at the college and a potential top-draft prospect.
The former five-star recruit appeared in 12 games during his first season in Gainesville and accumulated a 6-1 record in seven starts. He completed 115/192 passes for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing 51 times for 101 yards.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
