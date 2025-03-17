Florida State to begin spring practice without at least five players due to injury
The Florida State Seminoles will return to the practice fields on Wednesday to begin an important spring slate in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will kick off the period without the availability of at least five players, including two who just transferred into the program this offseason.
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell provided an update on the health of Florida State's roster. According to Norvell, up to three Seminoles could miss the entirety of the spring while two others will begin the period on a limited basis.
Norvell expects redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, junior defensive back Conrad Hussey, and redshirt senior defensive back Shyheim Brown to miss most, if not all, of the spring. Jenkins was spotted with a boot on his lower leg during an offseason interview a few weeks ago.
"From a health standpoint, we do have a couple guys that are going to be out this spring. Right now, Jayson Jenkins, Conrad Hussey, and Shyheim Brown. Conrad and Shy have a chance to maybe get a little bit of work there towards maybe that last week but those guys will be out for spring ball," Norvell said. "Unfortunate, obviously all those guys are guys we're counting on but I am expecting them to be ready to go beginning of the season. If there's anything that changes within that obviously we'll let you guys know as we get closer."
Norvell also shared that redshirt senior offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early will be limited to start spring practice. There are some other players who are working their way back into the mix Norvell didn't identify.
"[Hansen and Early] Will probably miss the first part of spring but we're expecting them to get some good work as we're rolling through," Norvell added. "We have some guys that might be limited just that first week, we'll see how it goes. Guys who are coming off offseason injuries or working themselves back in, we'll have some of them limited but excited about where we are from a health standpoint and the work guys have put in preparing for what's ahead for spring ball. Looking forward to getting to kick off on Wednesday.
Jenkins transferred to Florida State from Tennessee earlier this year. He has a chance to vie for a starting role this offseason. Jenkins recorded nine tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble last season.
Hussey is looking to back bounce from a sophomore slump in 2024 behind a new defensive coordinator and position coach. He totaled 18 tackles last fall.
Brown is one of the elder statesmen on the roster and is trying to stabilize after an up-and-down campaign last season. He finished the year with a career-high 70 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections.
Hansen was one of Florida State's most important transfer acquisitions, landing him out of the portal from Vanderbilt. The projected starting left tackle in 2025, he manned the spot for the Commodores in 2024, earning Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt upset Alabama.
Early saw action in eight games last season, making six starts. Half of his starts came at right tackle and the other half were at right guard. More than likely, he'll be a dependable member of the two-deep next fall if everything goes well under Herb Hand.
