Mike Norvell Comments On FSU's Hiring Of New Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn
It was a long 2024 season for the Florida State Seminoles after going 2-10 and losing to both in-state rivals, there was a call for change under head coach Mike Norvell's coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, alongside defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, was let go after an embarrassing 52-3 loss against Notre Dame.
With the firings, a change of guard took place, and Norvell decided to give up playcalling duties in the wake of such a dire year where the team struggled to score more than 21 points in a game.
On Monday, Florida State announced the hiring of former UCF and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn to take charge of the offense and help renovate the 'Noles, who plummeted after going undefeated in 2023 and winning the ACC Championship.
Norvell released a statement about the excitement he has for the future of Malzahn on staff and praised his offensive mind. Norvell worked under Malzahn as a graduate assistant at Tulsa, so the two have a previous history together.
"I'm extremely excited to have Gus Malzahn join our staff at Florida State," Norvell said. "He has one of the most innovative minds in college football and a proven track record of developing elite offenses everywhere he's been. His offenses have consistently showcased a tremendous running game combined with explosive plays through the air. I'm thrilled to work side-by-side with Gus again as we elevate the Florida State offense back to one of the elite groups in college football."
Malzahn has 19 years of experience as a head coach or offensive coordinator at the FBS level and spent the last four seasons at UCF. Under his leadership, Malzahn produced a top-10 rushing attack and top-20 total offense each of the last three years. He also led Auburn to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game against Florida State; however, they fell to Jameis Winston and the Seminoles.
"I am excited to be here at Florida State and to help us win championships," Malzahn said of working with Norvell. "It's exciting to work with Coach Norvell, who is someone I believe in as a coach and leader."
The Seminoles might also have their defensive coordinator as well heading into 2025. Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White is expected to take over on the other side of the ball, which was being led by interim DC Randy Shannon, although it hasn't been officially announced yet.
There was speculation on how two coordinator positions would impact recruiting, with the early signing period coming up on December 4. Having guys in place could help sell the future of a program that struggled this past season.
