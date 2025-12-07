3 takeaways as FSU Basketball loses third straight, falls to Houston Cougars

Florida State was on the road (basically) on Saturday night, its third straight tough non-conference game. The opponent wasn't any easier on paper, as they were going against the Houston Cougars, who perennially have the best defense in college basketball and are VERY physical.

It looked ugly early. FSU went with a new starting lineup to try and spark momentum, but Houston ran out to an early 15-3 lead. But as would be the theme with this game, every time Houston got up big, Florida State would come back with an answer. On multiple occasions in the first half, Florida State was down by double digits, then fought back to get within 5 or 6.

The first time that they got it down to 5, a bad shot from Martin Somerville sparked a Houston run. Another time, FSU had multiple chances with an open three from Lajae Jones and a putback from Chauncey Wiggins that would've continued to cut into it. By the end of the half, it was an eight-point differential, but FSU was well within striking distance, especially since the three-point shot was actually falling.

Houston got the lead up to 15 on an 8-0 run near the start of the second half, their biggest lead of the game. But again, Florida State fought back and got the lead to five. But just like before, Houston was able to keep it from getting any closer. A bad pass from Lajae Jones turned into a Kingston Flemings three, and the lead was double-digits once again. FSU would briefly get the lead back into single-digits after back-to-back baskets from Robert McCray V, but another Houston run pushed it right back to 15.

In the end, Houston would go on to win, 82-67. Florida State will be off for a week before facing UMass in Sunrise as part of the Orange Bowl Classic.

FINAL: Florida State falls to Houston 82-67



Houston was just the more talented team without a doubt. Overall decent fight against an amazing defense



R McCray 16 pts

C Wiggins 14 pts

L Jones 12 pts



NEXT: a week off before facing UMass in Sunrise #Noles pic.twitter.com/mN25kVoaKA — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) December 7, 2025

1. Houston Just the More Talented Team

Sometimes games come down to talent; this is one of those games. Florida State was fighting hard in this contest: working for rebounds, contesting shots, and shooting a little better from three. But Houston is just a much more talented team. They're also going against a coach who has had his system in place for 12 years at Houston. Florida State and Luke Loucks will get there, but it's going to take time.

2. Luckily, The Schedule Gets Much Easier From Here

Although the ACC schedule won't be a walk in the park, it'll be a lot easier than this three-game non-conference stretch. Coach Loucks wanted a difficult schedule so he could see how his team stacked up, and it's safe to say they have a lot of work to do. But they won't be facing any more power conference teams the rest of the way.

3. Emanuel Sharp and Kingston Flemings are a Terrific Guard Duo

This points back to the talent deficit, but Houston's guard duo could be the best in the country. Emanuel Sharp is capable of hitting shots from everywhere and is a tough, physical guard. And I see why Flemings is a projected top-10 pick. He's quick and a good shot maker. But he also finished with a ridiculous 8 steals. Houston may not be as good as it was last year, but that guard duo is amazing.

