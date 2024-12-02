Florida State Hires New Defensive Coordinator Away From Nebraska
The Seminoles have identified their next defensive coordinator. After firing Adam Fuller in November, Florida State has found its replacement in a move that will shake up the coaching carousel across the country.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White is officially accepting the same position in Tallahassee. It will be a three-year deal. White has been the play-caller on defense for the Cornhuskers (2023-24), Syracuse (2020-22), and Arizona State (2019) over the last six years, fielding some of the top units in the FBS during that time period. He was a Broyles Award nominee, presented to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2022 and 2023.
White's defense at Nebraska this season has statistically been one of the best in the country. The Cornhuskers rank No. 20 in points allowed per game (19.8), No. 19 in total yards allowed per game (315.4), and No. 14 in rushing yards allowed per game (105.8). Nebraska was top-15 in all three metrics last year as the program produced its best defensive season since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
The 45-year-old has been coaching at the FBS level since 2007. He was a graduate assistant at UCLA (2007), his alma mater, for a season before taking the linebackers coach job at New Mexico (2008). White spent nine years as the cornerbacks coach at San Diego State (2009-17) and was also the recruiting coordinator during his final seven years with the program.
White was hired by Arizona State as cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2018. The Sun Devils promoted him to defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2019. After one year, White joined Dino Babers as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. Following three years with the Orange, he made his way to his most recent stop at Nebraska.
The addition of White to Norvell's coaching staff leads to the idea that Florida State will be re-shaping its defense in 2025. Traditionally, White runs a 3-3-5 scheme (three defensive linemen, three linebackers, five defensive backs). The Seminoles operated under a 4-2-5 scheme (four defensive linemen, two linebackers, five defensive backs) over the last five years.
FSU hasn't announced any other changes on the defensive side of the ball. The staff currently consists of defensive ends coach John Papuchis, defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
Nebraska's defensive staff under White included a defensive line coach, linebackers coach, and secondary coach/pass game coordinator. The Cornhuskers operated with a solely focused special teams coach which could potentially be an avenue for Papuchis if Florida State decides to make a similar adjustment.
White coached four NFL Draft picks at San Diego State, including top-100 selection Leon McFadden (Cleveland Browns, 2013). He produced three more draft picks at Syracuse. Former Orange star defensive backs Andre Cisco (Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021), Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit Lions, 2021), and Garrett Williams (Arizona Cardinals, 2023) were all selected in the first three rounds.
His ability as a recruiter in the southeast remains to be seen but it is encouraging that he was a recruiting coordinator for seven years. White was named the Mountain West Recruiter of the Year by Scout in 2011 and 2013 as well as the Non-Power Five Recruiter of the Year by Rivals in 2014.
White is credited with landing four blue-chip prospects during his time at Arizona State and Nebraska. Four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt and four-star defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak are currently committed to the Cornhuskers.
The Texas native reportedly earned a raise last December that pays him $1.6 million over the final two years of his deal, which expires following the 2025 season.
