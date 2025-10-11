Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss

Frustration is building rapidly in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles fall once again.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are reeling off their third straight loss in a row after falling to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, 34-31. It is an especially painful loss given that it was the third game in a row that FSU has been just shy of the mark and unable to finish.

Florida State is a passionate program with an even more passionate fan base.

FSU's season-opening victory over No. 8 Alabama revived Seminole fans after a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024, and although it is a completely different team and assistant coaching staff, if that feeling had already gone away, it was very easily stirred up again when the team underperformed, and this Saturday was just that.

Norvell's Message to the Fans

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy
A significant portion of the fan base is frustrated with the results over the past few weeks, particularly after such a strong start. Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after the matchup and admitted that Florida State fans have every reason to be frustrated with the performances being put on display over recent weeks.

You should be frustrated with the results. We lost three straight games. I'm frustrated with the results. Ultimately we got to get it fixed. We got to go make it better and show the potential of what this team is, you know, on a consistent basis," Norvell said.

"Yeah, every bit of frustration, and no fan out there is more frustrated than I am," Norvell added. "There has been a lot of work and investment and push with this team, and we got to get the job done. That's what it comes down to. But I understand their frustrations. We're going to fix it and going to get it right."

Defensive Struggles Plague FSU

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner
The Seminoles were outscored 20-10 in the second half against Pitt, and the turnover bug reared its ugly head once again. They've committed seven turnovers over the past few games and defensively looked out of position for most of the day. Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel made his first start on the road and went 21/29 for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

The pressure was almost non-existent, and when they did get pressure, there was no containment to stop him from making big plays with his legs. He did throw two interceptions, but both were derailed by the offense's struggles to move the ball.

"Yeah, absolutely didn't play very well on that side of the ball," Norvell continued. "There are things that I would say as coaches we have to look at and matchups and positions, and obviously how we're getting it done throughout the course of the game."

Getting mistakes on both sides of the ball corrected will be critical moving forward for Norvell and the Seminoles. Florida State still has time to correct its course, but the margin for error is shrinking, if not completely vanished.

The talent is there, the flashes of potential can be seen, and moments like the Alabama win linger as proof of what this team can be when it executes. But potential without results only adds fuel to a restless fan base.

