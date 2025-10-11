FSU football drops third game in a row, falls in disheartening effort to Pittsburgh
The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles hosted the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Florida sunshine on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles were looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses, while Pitt was looking to continue their momentum after scorching Boston College last week.
All in all, Pitt came out on top, 34-31, moving on to 4-2 (2-1) ACC on the season, while Florida State is left searching for answers after losing three in a row.
It was a back-and-forth contest throughout the first half, with both teams looking for holes in each other's defense. The game stretched late into the fourth quarter as the Panthers and the Seminoles traded punches.
Pitt true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel made his first start on the road and went 21/29 for 321 yards and two touchdowns with two picks, while FSU's Tommy Castellanos threw 16/23 for 245 yards and three scores.
Florida State put up 415 yards of total offense while its defense gave up a season-high 476 yards in the loss.
Pittsburgh Strikes First
Florida State won the toss and declined to receive the ball, giving Heintschel and the Panthers a chance to strike first. Running back Desmond Reid started Pitt off with a short gain, and the Panthers were able to convert on a fourth and one.
A nine-yard catch from Reid put them into field goal range to start the quarter. Heintschel showed off his mobility on a nine-yard scramble to set up shop at the 20-yard line. Running back Ja'Kyrian Turner gave the Panthers their first points of the game on a 10-yard rush, making the score 7-0.
Florida State Responds
Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk moved the Seminoles into third and manageable, and a pass interference call helped move the offense to midfield. Sawchuk was able to rattle off a 33-yard rush to move FSU into scoring position. Running back Caziah Holmes evened the score on a one-yard touchdown rush. FSU 7, Pitt 7.
Heintschel connected with Turner for 17 yards while Florida State linebacker Juice Cryer got on the stat sheet with a tackle for loss. Wide receiver Raphael Williams was able to pick up a first down on 15 15-yard reception. A shovel pass to tight end Jake Overman set up a 24-yard touchdown reception to Reid, giving the Panthers their second score of the game. FSU 7, Pitt 14.
Backed up in their own endzone, Heintschel was able to get the Panthers out of trouble with his legs on a 16-yard rush. FSU got its first sack of the night with a massive sack by linebacker Justin Cryer and defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, forcing a punt.
FSU tight end Markeston Douglas made his first reception of the season for 14 yards, and Sawchuk was able to move the Seminoles across midfield. Castellanos found wide receiver Micahi Danzy for a 33-yard touchdown to even the score. FSU 14, Pitt 14.
Florida State had been lacking in defensive turnovers over the past two outings; however, defensive back Earl Little, Jr. was able to get the offense back the ball with a little under three minutes left in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh was able to block a punt on the following drive, setting them at the Seminole 25-yard line. Heintschel scrambled into the red zone. Florida State's Edwin Joseph came up with its second interception of the day in the end zone.
Florida State closed out the half with points from a seven-play 88-yard drive, highlighted by big catches from Danzy, and ended with a 25-yard touchdown catch from tight end Landen Thomas. FSU 21, Pitt 14.
Florida State got the ball in good field position to start the half, but Pitt's defense forced a quick three-and-out. Reid started the Panthers off with a seven-yard rush, and Reid was able to capitalize on an out-of-position linebacker for a 50-yard reception, moving them into scoring range. Pittsburgh capitalized on a touchdown to Reid, making the score 21-21.
Danzy got the 'Noles started off on two receptions before Kromah was able to rattle off a 22-yard rush. After a penalty backed FSU up, Castellanos found Douglas for a short gain. All in all, they were forced to settle on a 34-yard field goal from kicker Jake Weinberg to put Florida State up by three. FSU 24, Pitt 21.
Holmes was able to get back in the game, converting two straight first downs before Kromah was able to pick up one of his own on a 15-yard rush. A fumble by Holmes gave Pittsburgh back the ball at midfield. Reid got off a 35-yard reception to put the Panthers in the red zone, and on third and six, the 'Noles were able to force a field goal that tied the game, 24-24.
Pitt took the lead on a drive starting with a 42-yard pass to Kenny Johnson. Florida State's defense was able to force a 34-yard field goal attempt with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. They extended it further on Heintschel's legs as he fumbled forward for a 30-yard rush. Turner punched it in from three yards as the Panthers extended their lead, 34-24.
Florida State responded late as Castellanos hit Danzy for a 58-yard score in the final two minutes. It wasn't enough in the end as Pittsburgh held on.
The Seminoles set their sights as they go on the road to take on the Stanford Cardinals at 10:30 p.m. EST.
