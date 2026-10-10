Mike Norvell On FSU Football's 44-20 Loss to Louisville: 'Extremely Poor Performance By Us'

The Florida State Seminoles delivered a Friday night stinker in a 44-20 loss to the Louisville Cardinals, extending the road losing streak to 11.

Florida State actually held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but you wouldn't think that based on the final score. The Seminoles collapsed in the second quarter, failing to score on fourth-and-goal and giving up a 97-yard touchdown on the next snap.

Following that sequence, FSU never looked the same, and rolled over as Louisville took them to the woodshed. Before the final quarter, it already seemed like the Seminoles had quit.

What Did Mike Norvell Say After FSU's Crushing Loss

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm greets Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before ACC college football at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the blowout loss, head coach Mike Norvell expressed his disappointment in his post-game presser.

Check out his full comments below.

Opening Statement: "o start off, an extremely poor performance by us. Started the game well, came out and jumped up 14 nothing. Had an opportunity to get down to the 2-yard line, was not able to score. Just too many missed opportunities tonight. Very next play, they have a 98-yard touchdown so it's a huge sequence and part of that game.

We did not handle that good enough from the second quarter on. I thought there was too many times we were pressing. Did not show the detail, the discipline, the mental toughness that's necessary on the road. It starts with me. At the end of the day, what we put out there, obviously, guys were not prepared for those moments like they needed to be.

We all need to take ownership in it. Coaches, players, everybody involved. Plenty of opportunties. We've got to capitalize on those. When you play a team that has explosive players, you've got to do your job and you've got to make sure that you align right, you've got to make sure that you are executing with discipline and details.

At the end of the day, if you do that, you give yourself a chance. If you don't, explosive plays and missed opportunities are going to show up. That's what we saw for three quarters. Extremely disappointed for this team, for the work that I've watched, what I believe in, their potential, and what we can do.

Tonight, for three quarters, that was not put on display. Ultimately, it still comes down to work and it comes down to owning the issue, correcting the issues, and going and being able to put on display for three and a half hours. We did not do that.

Obviously, got a huge game next week. Rivalry game against a very talented team. We've got to get tonight fixed. That was incredibly disappointing. Give credit to Louisville, they did a good job in all parts of what they did for those three quarters. Coaching, playing, they got the job done. We've got to own the result and fix it, and go get better, and be ready to go next Saturday.

Video via Noles247

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