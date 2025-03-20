Mike Norvell not opposed to joint spring practice with Deion Sanders, Colorado Football
Spring camp is in full swing for college football teams across America as the 2025 season inches its way into fans' hearts and they mark their calendars for what should be an intriguing year, especially for the Florida State Seminoles.
Multiple teams have opted out of their annual spring games in favor of utilizing every second of the 15 practices they get in spring, including FSU, which has nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in renovations going on inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
But as college football fans know, the everchanging landscape of college football can slide from one direction to the other or be completely turned upside down in the middle at a moment's notice. Spring games are traditionally used as a glorified scrimmage where the entire roster competes against itself in front of fans. However, FSU head coach Mike Norvell isn't opposed to lining up against a different opponent moving forward.
"I think it is definitely something that is unique in the thought process. I think you see NFL teams — they do the joint practices during fall camp, and I think there is an avenue and a path to where that could be beneficial, and that is something that I wouldn't be opposed to in a big picture part of it," Norvell said on Hard Count with JD Pickel. "But its also, you know, a lot of the logistical elements and different dynamics that go into this new age of college football that I think you'd have to be able to work through to make sure you have the right fit and to be able to make sure you have the right opponent."
The subject of playing more of an exhibition-style scrimmage against a different team isn't a new concept, and Norvell has expressed his openness to the idea before. However, the idea of Florida State squaring off against one of the most talked about college football head coaching and former FSU star Deion Sanders inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a spring skirmish could lead to something remarkable, especially for a fan base reeling off a 2-10 season in 2024.
The subject was brought up again by "Coach Prime," who perpetuated the idea on Monday, saying, "I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game, and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea," Sanders said. "I've told those personnel who should understand that it's a tremendous idea."
Regardless of what the 'Noles, the ACC, and the NCAA decide, Norvell believes that with the right structure in place, there is some merit to the idea, and college football figureheads will continue to discuss intersquad scrimmages.
"I think there is some merit to it. We've seen that in the NFL and how they've been able to incorporate that through their fall camps," Norvell continued. "And it is definitely something I think people will continue to talk about as we move forward."
