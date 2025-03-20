Battle between two key position groups highlights Florida State's first spring practice
Florida State football wrapped up its first practice of the spring on Wednesday as the Seminoles continue to progress through the offseason under new faces and new leadership. Although there are 30+ incoming players heading into 2025, some who have already been in the program are standing out as they mature and progress at the college level.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after day one of spring camp and pointed to the defensive side of the ball which stood out early on. Players like defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls, Earl Little, Jr., Edwin Joseph, and Ricky Knight III were a few names he mentioned showing up.
"Ja'Bril Rawls had a really nice play. I think it was a seven-on-seven interception. He did a great job there. There was one tipped pass interception. You're seeing guys rally to the ball—that showed up," Norvell said. "I think Earl Little flashed. I really liked what I saw from just the speed back there. Edwin Joseph has had a great spring, a great winter program going into spring. Those guys are competing. They're all working. Ricky Knight had a good play today. Just seeing it, I mean, there's a lot of competition. I was pleased with the way that carried over on both sides."
But it wasn't all defense for the sixth-year head coach. The wide receivers had their own showing, especially second-year players like Lawayne McCoy, Micahi Danzy, and Elijah Moore. Camdon Frier, who spent most of last season on the sidelines due to injury, also had a good showing early on.
"I think you're seeing guys like Lawayne and Elijah. Obviously, BJ (Gibson) wasn't out today, but Micahi Danzy was. He got some work, and it was really good to see their progression—body control, strength, movements. I really liked what I saw," Norvell continued. "The freshmen, you saw Camdon Frier. He got out there, got some work, and had a couple of good plays. That was positive to see."
READ MORE: How much money would FSU Football players receive to appear in EA Sports' College Football 26?
Florida State brought in the No. 7 transfer class that included wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, who were some of the top-tier prospects in last year's cycle. The type of experience and leadership that they bring is something Norvell has harped on over his coaching career. Norvell said that they've shown the urge to be pushed and coached and that he likes the mentality they bring.
"Those guys are workers, and I think the mentality that they bring; I talked a lot in this offseason, about edge and desperation. These are guys that want to be coached, want to be pushed and challenge themselves and challenge each other."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Florida State hiring former player to Mike Norvell's coaching staff
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp