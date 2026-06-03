Florida State Offers Under-The-Radar Offensive Tackle After Elite Camp
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles held their annual Elite Camp over the weekend, welcoming rising stars in future classes to work out in Doak Campbell Stadium and spend more time around the program.
The event was formed by head coach Mike Norvell upon his arrival, offering an opportunity for the staff to evaluate recruits and extend new offers. There have been some successes over the years.
READ MORE: Florida State's Top Commitment Reopens Recruitment
A notable one that comes to mind is Florida State offering Quindarrius Jones shortly after his performance. Unranked at the time, Jones went on to sign with the Seminoles and is competing for a starting role going into 2026.
FSU is taking a look at a new name coming out of the camp.
Florida State Offers Offensive Tackle Jonathan Toney
On Sunday, Florida State offered 2027 offensive tackle Jonathan Toney. The rising senior earned the good news from offensive line coach Herb Hand following his outing at the Elite Camp.
Considering the lack of options at offensive tackle, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Seminoles bring Toney in for an official visit in the near future. Florida State needs more bodies from the prep level that Hand can develop, so the program doesn't have to rely on the transfer portal each year.
Toney holds nearly 30 offers. He's scheduled official visits to Liberty and USF. If Florida State ups the heat, this feels like a recruitment the Seminoles can win.
Florida State hosted Toney for an unofficial visit in March, but didn't offer him at that time. He was also on campus last fall for the home game against Wake Forest.
The 6-foot-6, 298-pound offensive tackle has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 51 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG