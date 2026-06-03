Florida State Offers Under-The-Radar Offensive Tackle After Elite Camp

The Florida State Seminoles held their annual Elite Camp over the weekend, welcoming rising stars in future classes to work out in Doak Campbell Stadium and spend more time around the program.

The event was formed by head coach Mike Norvell upon his arrival, offering an opportunity for the staff to evaluate recruits and extend new offers. There have been some successes over the years.

READ MORE: Florida State's Top Commitment Reopens Recruitment

A notable one that comes to mind is Florida State offering Quindarrius Jones shortly after his performance. Unranked at the time, Jones went on to sign with the Seminoles and is competing for a starting role going into 2026.

FSU is taking a look at a new name coming out of the camp.

Florida State Offers Offensive Tackle Jonathan Toney

Jonathan Toney/Twitter

On Sunday, Florida State offered 2027 offensive tackle Jonathan Toney. The rising senior earned the good news from offensive line coach Herb Hand following his outing at the Elite Camp.

Considering the lack of options at offensive tackle, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Seminoles bring Toney in for an official visit in the near future. Florida State needs more bodies from the prep level that Hand can develop, so the program doesn't have to rely on the transfer portal each year.

Toney holds nearly 30 offers. He's scheduled official visits to Liberty and USF. If Florida State ups the heat, this feels like a recruitment the Seminoles can win.

Florida State hosted Toney for an unofficial visit in March, but didn't offer him at that time. He was also on campus last fall for the home game against Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-6, 298-pound offensive tackle has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 51 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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