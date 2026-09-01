Mike Norvell Speaks on Injuries After FSU’s Season Opener

Florida State opened its 2026 campaign with a 34-17 victory over New Mexico State, but the Seminoles did not emerge from the bout at full strength.

With an ACC showdown against No. 19 SMU looming on Labor Day, head coach Mike Norvell provided updates on several players who either missed the season opener or were injured during the game.

Florida State Could Return Help at Wide Receiver

Tae'Shaun Gelsey - Instagram.com

FSU combined for 17 catches and 202 yards against New Mexico State, with Micahi Danzy, Duce Robinson, and Jayvan Boggs accounting for 126 yards. None of the three found the end zone, as running back Sam Singleton Jr. caught Ashton Daniels’ only touchdown pass and led the team in receiving yards.

The Seminoles played without Tae’Shaun Gelsey and Devin Carter, limiting a position group that entered the season with several unproven options behind its leading trio. Norvell praised Gelsey’s consistency throughout fall camp, and the redshirt freshman is expected to return ahead of the Seminoles’ conference opener.

“We were down, limited a couple of receivers there last week," Norvell said after Tuesday's practice. "I think we'll get Tae Gelsey back this week and will be able to get him back in the fold. We’ll see where things go with Devin and all that, but I'm excited about getting some guys back in it.”

Carter’s status remains less certain.

His father, former Florida State running back Dexter Carter, recently revealed that the freshman had been playing through bruised ribs before suffering a separate injury during an August scrimmage.

Gelsey did not play in the season opener, although Florida State has not disclosed his injury.

FSU Still Uncertain About Two Defensive Backs Ahead of SMU

Chuck Kennon - Instagram.com

The secondary entered the season without Notre Dame transfer Karson Hobbs, who suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp. The Seminoles’ depth could be tested further after Chuck Kennon missed the opener and Jordan Crutchfield exited the win over New Mexico State.

Kennon is working through what Norvell characterized as a minor injury, but his availability for Monday remains in the air.

#FSU HC Mike Norvell says Defensive back Chuck Kennon's injury is "nothing major" and that they're still evaluating Jordan Crutchfield.



Crutchfield came of the field last weekend against NMSU. — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) September 1, 2026

“We’ll see where Chuck is,” Norvell continued. “He was out in that last game. He’s dealing with nothing major, but he’s working through a slight injury. We’ll continue to see how he progresses with that.”

Crutchfield's case seemed more optimistic, but Norvell said the freshman will continue to be evaluated throughout the week.

“Jordan came out, and at this time, we’re continuing to monitor and evaluate what that’s going to look like for this week,” Norvell continued. “We’re very hopeful, so we’ll kind of see where that plays out as the week progresses. It’s good to have a couple extra days between the game and Monday night.”

Having the two back could prove valuable before Florida State faces SMU's offense, which Norvell feels is one of the fastest in the country.

With quarterback Kevin Jennings capable of attacking every level of the field, the Seminoles will need as much depth as possible when the Mustangs make their first trip to Doak Campbell Stadium.

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