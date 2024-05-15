Mike Norvell Named FWAA Super 11 Coach of the Year
The Super 11 Coach of the Year recognizes head coaches who provide outstanding media access to their program throughout the season. Norvell is the sixth recipient of the Super 11 Coach of the Year, the only current ACC coach to earn the recognition and the first Super 11 coach from a school in the state of Florida.
Norvell is in his fifth season at Florida State in 2024 and ninth as a head coach with an overall record of 68-31, including 23-4 over the last two seasons. In 2023, he became the eighth coach to win both the Dodd Trophy and Bear Bryant Award in the same season, earning each national Coach of the Year honor after leading Florida State to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville and a No. 4 ranking in the final regular season Associated Press poll before an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Norvell was also voted the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year and the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year. He was one of five finalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club and one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists, and the first ACC title for FSU since 2014. Norvell was the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000. Florida State placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams, including at least one at every position, led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.
Florida State had 10 players selected in last month’s NFL Draft, the third-highest total among all programs nationally and the most by any ACC team since Florida State’s ACC-record 11 picks in 2015. FSU was the only team in the country to have multiple defensive linemen, multiple defensive backs and multiple wide receivers selected, and 2024 was the first time in program history that five defensive players and five offensive players were selected in the same NFL Draft.
Florida State begins its 2024 season on August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, against Georgia Tech. Kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic was recently announced for noon Eastern Time on ESPN.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
