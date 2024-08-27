Mike Norvell Provides Fiery Speech To FSU Football After Brutal Loss To Georgia Tech
By this point, you are probably aware that Florida State lost to Georgia Tech over the weekend. The Seminoles were defeated on a last-second field goal and never truly looked like the team that went through preseason practice in Tallahassee. The result has been rehashed, debated, and mocked across the internet and social media.
That's simply the reality of life when a top-10 team falls to an unranked opponent. The scrutiny may even be greater than ever before on the Seminoles following the constant conversations and discourse linking back to the College Football Playoff snub. The moment followed the program through the offseason and was even discussed on College GameDay prior to FSU's matchup with the Yellow Jackets.
READ MORE: FSU Football Lost Opener As A Top-10 Team, But History Might Be In Its Favor
There are people out there who simply want to see Florida State fail, and the program did on Saturday. In the aftermath of such a brutal defeat, head coach Mike Norvell called for his team to stay together while speaking to the Seminoles in the locker room postgame.
Norvell put the blame on himself during what was a passionate speech. But he understands that one loss doesn't mean the season is over and that this group can still accomplish special things.
"I told you at the beginning of it. Game will came down to one play. That is this game but in the moment of truth, well it's easy to get distracted, it's easy to abandon fundamentals, it's easy to not communicate, not get the call, it's easy for those things to show up. And then you get to look back and it's an opportunity for regret. Everybody knows we're better than what we just put out there on that field and that all comes down to me so that's my fault. And I'm going to do a better job in preparing you, I'm going to do a better job in continuing to push the standard, I'm going to do a better job of trying to put you guys in position to go play with speed and confidence."
"Be who you say you want to be. Don't let an awful result change what this football team's all about. Because if you respond to it, you'll be able to point back and say 'that was an experience but our result took us to where a lot of people didn't even believe we could go' but we've got to go be that. Does everybody understand me on that?"
Florida State returns to action on Monday, September 2 in a Labor Day matchup with Boston College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN.
READ MORE: FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs