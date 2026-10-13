Former FSU Football DB Chuck Kennon Arrested on Three Charges

New details have emerged following the dismissal of former Florida State defensive back Chuck Kennon, who was dismissed from the team on Tuesday.

Kennon was arrested Monday night on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records. The booking record lists two felony charges and one misdemeanor, with an alleged offense date of Oct. 11.

The arrest adds another development involving the freshman, whose dismissal from the Seminoles was confirmed Tuesday. An FSU spokesperson said Kennon had been removed for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Kennon Faces Two Felony Charges

Sarasota Booker Tornadoes receiver Chauncey Kennon (0) stretches to make a catch as Lely Trojans defensive back Roberly Gamboa (12) covers him during the second quarter of a Week 5 game at Lely High School in Naples, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The sheriff’s office lists Kennon under his full name, Chauncey Alvoid Kennon. The record shows the 18-year-old was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Monday and booked at 10:10 p.m. All three charges are listed as warrant charges stemming from alleged offenses dated Sunday, October, 11.

Aggravated fleeing to elude is listed as a second-degree felony, while false imprisonment is listed as a third-degree felony. Resisting an officer without violence is listed as a first-degree misdemeanor.

Kennon is currently in custody at Falkenburg Road Jail without bail.

The booking record doesn't provide a narrative of the incident, and the charges are allegations and not convictions.

FSU Parts Ways With Its Highest-Rated Signee

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennon’s departure ends a brief stint in Tallahassee, Florida, for Florida State's highest-rated signee in the 2026 recruiting class. The freshman enrolled in January but saw limited action this season, recording one snap against Virginia.

His recruitment was a major win for head coach Mike Norvell, as the former five-star recruit chose the Seminoles over several other major programs. His departure leaves that addition to FSU’s secondary short-lived.

Although it wasn't a significant hit to an already thin depth chart this year, the charges he faces are serious if convicted.

Under Florida Statute 775.082, the charges as listed carry maximum penalties of 15 years for aggravated fleeing to elude, five years for false imprisonment, and one year for resisting an officer without violence.

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