Mike Norvell Reviews DJ Uiagalelei's First Career Start At Florida State
DJ Uiagalelei's long-awaited debut in garnet and gold didn't go how anyone was anticipating. Not only did Florida State lose to Georgia Tech in Dublin, but Uiagalelei and the offense seemed hesitant to utilize one of the quarterbacks' greatest strengths, his big arm. The stat-line passes the eye test at 19/27 for 193 yards but he didn't throw a touchdown and averaged just 7.1 yards per attempt.
Whether it was by design or the result of Georgia Tech's pressure, the Seminoles didn't take many shots downfield, especially early in the game. 12 of Uiagalelei's 14 passes in the first half traveled five yards or less. That worked on the opening drive but the Yellow Jackets quickly made adjustments and began bringing heavy blitzes on obvious passing downs.
There were times when Uiagalelei looked uncomfortable and inaccurate. He underthrew a deep ball to Ja'Khi Douglas that might've resulted in a touchdown and missed Malik Benson long later in the third quarter. It is worth noting that Uiagalelei was at his best when the game was on the line, settling down and delivering under pressure on a pair of fourth-down attempts to keep Florida State's hopes afloat.
The passing attack was a work in progress throughout the preseason and it's obvious that some adjustments are needed. Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on Uiagalelei's first start for the Seminoles. Norvell wants his offense to be more explosive and said that's going to take the whole group continuing to improve.
"I thought DJ did some good things. I thought it was really a great job there on that fourth-quarter drive. Had some fourth-down calls, had some tougher situations, and I thought he delivered in that moment," Norvell said after the game. "A couple drives in the third quarter there were some opportunities that we're going to be able to grow from."
"But at the end of the day, we have to be more explosive, and that's not just going to one player, that's going to all of us," Norvell continued. "That's going to myself, obviously our coaches, players, everybody involved because we've got to have that explosive element with a good group. We've got explosive players so obviously we'll have to continue to work and go get better at that but just like everyone, I thought DJ did some really good things but then obviously some things that we're going to need to improve on."
In total, Florida State's offense connected on just one 20-yard+ pass which didn't come until the final drive of the game. Lawrance Toafili did have a 21-yard reception but that was off a short throw. Uiagalelei combined to complete 9/16 passes for 120 yards on attempts over five yards. If the passing game can't keep opposing defenses honest, it could spell similar trouble for the rushing attack as we saw against the Yellow Jackets.
Uiagalelei's 7.1 yards per attempt are a far cry from what Jordan Travis averaged in 2022 (9.1 YPA) and 2023 (8.5 YPA).
Florida State returns to action on Monday, September 2 for the home opener against Boston College on Labor Day.
