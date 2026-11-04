Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz Sends Clear Message About Florida State Head Coaching Job

The Florida State Seminoles are in the market for a new head coach. Florida State fired Mike Norvell on Sunday, paving the way for a fresh era in Tallahassee to rejuvenate a battered and beaten fan base.

The Seminoles are casting a wide net as they embark on a national search. Following a record number of job openings last year, Florida State's patience may pay off, as the program is projected to be among the top available options in the coaching carousel.

READ MORE: FSU Football Star Duce Robinson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Plenty of names have already been teased as potential candidates for the role. From current P4 head coaches, up-and-coming G6 standouts, and even coordinators, there's a variety of ways that the Seminoles could go.

Naturally, coaches with any type of link or ties to the job are being asked about their plans.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was the latest to publicly shoot down interest in Florida State.

Eli Drinkwitz Claims No Interest In FSU Opening

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz began his weekly press conference by directly addressing the elephant in the room. He denied interest in the role, trying to keep his team's focus on the upcoming matchup against Texas.

"I'm not a candidate at Florida State. I want to clear that up," Drinkwitz said. "Let's focus on the main thing, which is Texas, and let's eliminate all of the distractions and clear the clutter from that standpoint for my team and for everybody out there."

Drinkwitz is a name that has popped up for multiple openings over the last couple of years. He's built Missouri into a respectable program in the SEC, making six straight bowl games and already eligible for a seventh in 2026. He's 52-31 with the Tigers, including an 11-2 finish in 2023 and a 10-3 campaign in 2024.

At the same time, Drinkwitz would be one of the more expensive options for the Seminoles to acquire. He signed a six-year extension with Missouri last year, and is making $10.75 million this season. Florida State would have to pay a $5 million buyout in the event he departed from the Tigers before December 1.

There's a difference between what's being said publicly, and what's going on behind the scenes. We've heard plenty of coaches in the past claim they were staying at their current school, then depart for a new job in the middle of the night.

It's the nature of the business.

Missouri upped its assistant coach salary pool to $16 million, adding further flexibility to bring in quality staffers around Drinkwitz. That's another aspect Florida State would need to consider.

Does it make sense for the Seminoles to bring in another $10 million coach while also paying Norvell's buyout for the next five years?

There are a lot of things that Florida State has to figure out in a short timespan, but don't cross Drinkwitz off the board just because of one statement.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.