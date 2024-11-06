'My Confidence has Grown'... Game Slowing Down For FSU Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
The quarterback situation in Tallahassee has been a tricky one. With Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei out with an undisclosed injury, Florida State has had to rely on backups redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek under center, both who were promising prospects coming out of high school and are still working through their freshman woes.
Kromenhoek was part of FSU's 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 11 overall, and made his first appearance against Duke while splitting reps with Glenn. Since then, he's made appearances against No. 4 Miami and UNC and will likely see playing time this weekend for Saturday's road matchup against Notre Dame.
"I'd say confidence," Kromenhoek said of getting early playing time. "When you first get out there, you're going to be a little nervous—it's a big stage. But as I've gone on the last couple of games, my confidence has grown. I'm starting to settle down, starting to trust the concepts and trust myself, so it's been really, really good for me."
Notre Dame is currently ranked No. 10 in the country and will be vying for a playoff bid if they can beat Florida State this weekend. Kromenhoek's plan for such a big-time atmosphere on the road is to stay focused noting that while he is becoming more comfortable in the offense that nothing compares to the speed of an actual game.
"I'd definitely say I've become more comfortable, but nothing really compares to the game. The scrimmages or the practices—nothing's going to compare to that Saturday game. So I just have to stay focused and keep it going."
With so many injuries on the current roster there have been a lot of young players getting meaningful snaps in the rotation. Players like tight end Landen Thomas, wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, running back Kam Davis, and a handful of other newcomers are getting their shots early on. Kromenhoek said that he believes the guys that have been brought in are unbeleivable and that the future is bright in Tallahassee.
"I think it's been unbelievable. That '24 class we brought in—I'll still stick by it—I think it's one of the best classes out there. We've got a ton of guys who are going to be unbelievable players. For us to get that experience with in-game reps has been unbelievable, and we just have to take advantage of it. I feel the future is going to be really bright here with these guys."
Kromenhoek's full interview can be seen below.
