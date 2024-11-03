UNC Head Coach Mack Brown "Embarrassed" After First Win Against Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles snapped another streak in their disastrous 2024 season after UNC head coach Mack Brown got his first win against the program on Saturday. Brown entered the matchup 0-11 against Florida State in his tenure at North Carolina and Tulane.
Following the 35-11 victory for the Tar Heels, Brown commented on beating his alma mater for the first time in his career, and noting that despite it being a long time coming, it was a win for the team more than it was for himself.
"I'm embarrassed I never did, it's kind of embarrassing. They gave me the game ball, and I thought 'Well I had never gotten a game ball because I had lost so many games,' it's kind of like when people would say 'You don't win at Virginia much.' This isn't about me. It's not about me, nobody else was beating Florida State when I was back here either, so anybody that was truthful about that, we were playing the NFL East because that's what Florida State was like. So the fact that we didn't beat them, we were always closer, we were always second, we were closer to beating them than anyone else but they were really good," Brown said.
Brown added to the statement by discussing his friendship with former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, who shaped FSU Football into the dynasty it is today. Brown faced Bowden's Seminoles nine times during his career, three times while he was with Tulane, and six times at UNC. Although he knows how much FSU meant to Bowden, Brown believes his old friend is smiling down at him after UNC's win last night.
"I do think coach Bowden was a dear friend, I should have mentioned him on Monday, I think he's in heaven tonight with a smile on his face. Even though Florida State lost, he knows that I love him and I love this place, they've been really really good to me and it is good to come here and win."
The Seminoles will continue their 2024 campaign next Saturday, November 9th, as they travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
