Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
Florida State dropped its fifth straight game on Saturday evening, marking the longest losing streak for the program in 49 years - before Bobby Bowden arrived in Tallahassee. The 35-11 loss tied Mike Norvell's largest defeat at home with the Seminoles somehow scoring a new season-low in a season of lows.
FSU allowed more sacks than completed passes in the first half, gave North Carolina whatever it wanted on third down, and looked flat-out lifeless on both sides of the ball. There aren't really any positives to take out of this latest defeat for the Seminoles. Well, I guess there are only three more games of this miserable product that we have to subject ourselves to.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Brock Glenn (78.2) - 28 snaps
Glenn made his fourth start of the season. He was replaced by Luke Kromenhoek but later re-entered the game and led the only touchdown drive. Glenn completed 6/11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
2. Caziah Holmes (67.9) - 10 snaps
Holmes only played ten snaps but had the second-highest pass-blocking grade on the team (74.1) which probably isn't a good sign for the offensive line. He rushed four times for 19 yards.
3. Malik Benson (66.5) - 25 snaps
Benson tied for the longest catch of his career with a 50-yard reception in the second half. It was his only catch of the game.
4. Lawayne McCoy (64.7) - 16 snaps
McCoy continues to be sprinkled into the lineup. He made the second catch of his career for seven yards. He also successfully converted a two-point conversion on a reverse jet sweep.
5. Jaylen Early (64.1) - 15 snaps
Early started but only played 15 snaps before being replaced by Keiondre Jones and TJ Ferguson. He might be dealing with an injury after seemingly getting hurt in the loss to Miami.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Samuel Singleton Jr. (52.4) - 6 snaps
Singleton Jr. only played six snaps. He rushed two times for -2 yards and was the lowest-graded rusher on the team (53.9).
4. Keiondre Jones (52.1) - 5 snaps
Jones came off the bench and replaced Jaylen Early. He was quickly pulled in favor of TJ Ferguson after being credited with a 32.7 pass-blocking grade.
3. Luke Kromenhoek (51.6) - 20 snaps
Kromenhoek played for the third straight game but had arguably his worst performance. He struggled to see the field and obviously didn't get much help from the offensive line. He completed 2/7 passes for 36 yards with two interceptions. Kromenhoek was sacked multiple times.
2. Jeremiah Byers (50.9) - 48 snaps
Byers played the entire game and graded out as the worst run-blocker on the team (47.7).
1. Andre' Otto (49.5) - 48 snaps
Otto played the entire game and was the only offensive lineman to grade out under 50.0 in pass-blocking (43.1) and run-blocking (48.1). Otto was one of four offensive linemen to be credited with a 45.0 or worse pass-blocking grade. FSU surrendered seven sacks.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Shawn Murphy (76.7) - 9 snaps
Murphy made his first appearance of the season late in the game. He was credited with one tackle.
2. Blake Nichelson (74.3) - 42 snaps
Nichelson started while making his way back from a hand injury. He recorded seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
3. Shyheim Brown (70.4) - 58 snaps
Brown led the team with nine tackles but his tackling and effort were a question mark as the game progressed.
4. Donny Hiebert (69.4) - 9 snaps
Walk-on defensive back Donny Hiebert entered late in the game. He recorded two tackles.
5. Azareye'h Thomas (69.1) - 66 snaps
To no surprise, Thomas led the team in snaps. He finished with five tackles and was the highest-graded run defender (77.6).
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Justin Cryer (54.0) - 28 snaps
Cryer appeared to suffer a serious injury in the second half and was carted off the field. He recorded three tackles.
4. Tomiwa Durojaiye (52.4) - 4 snaps
Durojaiye played briefly late in the game and wasn't credited with any statistics.
3. Daniel Lyons (52.3) - 34 snaps
Lyons saw significant action along the interior. He recorded five tackles.
2. Cam Riley (51.6) - 44 snaps
Riley is in the bottom five again this week after playing a significant number of snaps. He was the lowest-graded run defender on the team (44.9). Riley finished with five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
1. Fentrell Cypress II (45.5) - 11 snaps
Cypress II didn't see much playing time in this one and it's believed he's dealing with a nagging injury. He was credited with one tackle.
Full Grades:
