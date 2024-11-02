Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina
Florida State's ACC finale against North Carolina in Tallahassee has not gone to plan as the team finds itself trailing by multiple scores in the second half. The Seminoles are also continuing to lose players due to injuries, forcing the coaching staff to go deeper into the roster.
Late in the third quarter, FSU saw sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer go down following a run near the goal line. Cryer appeared to be in a lot of pain after the play as Mike Norvell and trainers quickly rushed to his aid. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown even walked over to check on the injured Seminole.
After being evaluated by the training staff, an aircast was applied to Cryer's right leg and he was ultimately carted off the field. The entire Florida State sideline came over to show love to the underclassman before he was taken away. Cryer has developed into an important piece between the lines and off the field for the Seminoles.
FSU finds itself extremely short-handed at linebacker with redshirt senior DJ Lundy out for the season. Plus, redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward is already out today after being injured last weekend. The Seminoles have just six healthy scholarship linebackers.
Florida State trails 28-11 early in the final frame.
