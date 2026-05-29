New FSU Football Quarterback Reveals Jersey Number

As the saying goes, the jersey doesn't make the player; the player makes the jersey. Either way, there are plenty of numbers that come with plenty of prestige at Florida State.

Even though recent years haven't necessarily been kind, that includes No. 1. Over the last 15 years, former standouts such as wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and cornerback Levonta Taylor have worn the digit.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

Last season, quarterback Tommy Castellanos rocked No. 1 in garnet and gold. Other players on the offensive side of the ball to don numero uno during the Mike Norvell era include wide receiver Kentron Poitier (2024), wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (2022-23), running back D.J. Williams (2021), and quarterback James Blackman (2020).

A new name will put on No. 1 in 2026 as Florida State welcomes its summer enrollees to campus.

FSU QB Malachi Marshall To Wear No. 1

Junior quarterback Malachi Marshall is among the players arriving in Tallahassee this week. Marshall went through his first workout on Thursday.

In a recent post to Instagram, Marshall showed off a No. 1 jersey sporting his name and pinned a message.

"Ok cool. Watch how ts shake. Real Stay down."

The fanbase is filled with excitement to add Marshall to the quarterback room. The JUCO D1 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American was a late addition to Florida State's #Tribe26 class, choosing the Seminoles over South Carolina and others.

FSU QB Malachi Marshall will wear No. 1 for Florida State. pic.twitter.com/9sYATHS10w — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) May 28, 2026

Head coach Mike Norvell reflects a similar feeling, and it's possible Marshall could shake up Florida State's quarterback room despite missing spring practice.

“He was somebody that really kind of jumped on our radar midway to the end of last year… I thought his game was something that really got me excited," Norvell said in April.

“He’s coming in to compete," Norvell added. "When you come in the summer, it’s a lot in a short period of time, and he’s going to lack some of the overall reps."

During his lone season at the JUCO level, Marshall completed 201/319 passes for 2,750 yards with 33 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He added 63 carries for 120 yards and three more scores on the ground.

Marshall guided Iowa Western to a 12-1 record, taking down Hutchinson 28-10 to win the NJCAA National Championship. He threw for 200+ yards in eight games and tossed at least three touchdowns in seven different outings. Marshall led all JUCO quarterbacks in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency, while finishing second in passing yards.

A proven winner with a special arm, it remains to be seen how quickly Marshall can acclimate to the FBS level. Norvell plans to play the best quarterback. If that ends up being Marshall in fall camp, then so be it.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback will have three seasons to play two at Florida State.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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