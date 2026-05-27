Florida State Pursuing Lengthy Defensive Back Prospect

The Florida State Seminoles have plenty of holes to fill in their #Tribe27 recruiting class.

On the cusp of summer, the Seminoles' defensive backfield appears to be in the best spot of any position in the class. Florida State already holds three pledges; four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

With that being said, all three prospects will officially visit other programs in the coming months. The Seminoles are looking to hold onto their current commitments while adding further talent around them.

Florida State Offers 6-foot-3 Cornerback

Earlier this month, Florida State became the latest program to offer rising senior cornerback Jayden Compton.

The lengthy defender out of Connecticut already reports scholarships from Syracuse, Morgan State, and Bryant.

So far, Compton has yet to schedule any official visits. Florida State will likely monitor its efforts with other prospects before going all in.

After a Great Conversation With Coach @JustinCrouse7 I’m Blessed And Honored To Announce That I’ve Received My 5th Division 1 Offer to Florida State University! #agtg #gonoles @CoachT_HarrisJR @WHSFootballCT pic.twitter.com/5CQTifdbgm — Jayden Compton (@thejaydencomp3k) May 21, 2026

During his junior season at Windsor High School, Compton made plays on both sides of the ball. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown on defense. Compton added 64 catches for 1,435 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense.

Compton scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 outings. He recorded 5+ tackles in five games, including a season-high ten tackles and one interception in a 42-0 victory against Bristol Central High School on October 3.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.

Outside of Compton, Florida State's targets at cornerback include four-star Tae Walden Jr., three-star Trenton Blaylock, three-star Kamauri Whitfield, three-star Khamani Estrada, three-star Kamoni Adams, and three-star Romel Koon.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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