Florida State Pursuing Lengthy Defensive Back Prospect
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The Florida State Seminoles have plenty of holes to fill in their #Tribe27 recruiting class.
On the cusp of summer, the Seminoles' defensive backfield appears to be in the best spot of any position in the class. Florida State already holds three pledges; four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.
READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking
With that being said, all three prospects will officially visit other programs in the coming months. The Seminoles are looking to hold onto their current commitments while adding further talent around them.
Florida State Offers 6-foot-3 Cornerback
Earlier this month, Florida State became the latest program to offer rising senior cornerback Jayden Compton.
The lengthy defender out of Connecticut already reports scholarships from Syracuse, Morgan State, and Bryant.
So far, Compton has yet to schedule any official visits. Florida State will likely monitor its efforts with other prospects before going all in.
During his junior season at Windsor High School, Compton made plays on both sides of the ball. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown on defense. Compton added 64 catches for 1,435 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense.
Compton scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 outings. He recorded 5+ tackles in five games, including a season-high ten tackles and one interception in a 42-0 victory against Bristol Central High School on October 3.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back has yet to be ranked in the 2027 class.
Outside of Compton, Florida State's targets at cornerback include four-star Tae Walden Jr., three-star Trenton Blaylock, three-star Kamauri Whitfield, three-star Khamani Estrada, three-star Kamoni Adams, and three-star Romel Koon.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG