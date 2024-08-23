NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
237 days have passed since the last time Florida State stepped on the football field. That will all change on Saturday with the Seminoles overseas in Dublin to open up their 2024 campaign with an ACC matchup against Georgia Tech. FSU is coming off a 13-1 season while the Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-6 finish that included a win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.
There are a ton of unknowns for Florida State ahead of the contest as the team will field at least 13 new starters on offense and defense. That includes six transfers who just arrived in Tallahassee this offseason; quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Roydell Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson, wide receiver Jalen Brown, left guard Richie Leonard IV, and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. Plus, right guard TJ Ferguson, linebacker Cam Riley, nickel cornerback Earl Little Jr., and free safety Davonte Brown are all listed as co-starters, meaning they could take the field first this weekend.
The Seminoles have shown moments of promise but also inconsistency during the preseason. There's a lot of directions this team could go this year and it's up to them to control their own destiny. As Mike Norvell has drilled this offseason, Florida State has to leave no doubt and it starts in Dublin.
Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Yellow Jackets.
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
It's about freaking time. With just about 24 hours to go until Florida State's season kicks off, I'm feeling cautiously optimistic entering this game. I will say that my thought process surrounding this team has evolved dating back to the spring and now into the preseason. There are three things that I'm pretty confident about surrounding the 2024 Seminoles; the defense will be very good, the running game has a chance to be elite, and the passing game will gradually improve throughout the year.
The unknowns are what make a game like this so dangerous. Will the new pieces and returning products click on the field like Florida State's coaching staff is expecting? That just isn't something we will fully know before this team is thrown into the fire and tested in the heat of battle. The Seminoles are certainly more talented than Georgia Tech but they have to put it all together.
Looking back at recent history, the Seminoles have prepared well for season-openers and early big games. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller held eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels to three total touchdowns over two matchups in 2022 and 2023. One of those scores came in garbage time against reserves when Florida State was already leading 45-17 while the other took a 99-yard drive in the final 1:20 of the game that set up Shyheim Brown's game-winning blocked extra point. The offense was obviously more established in each of those two seasons but looking back to 2021, Norvell was able to put up 38 points in a close loss to No. 8 Notre Dame.
Georgia Tech is an experienced football team and Haynes King proved himself as a dual-threat quarterback last year. With that being said, the Yellow Jackets had one of the worst defenses in the country a season ago and while the addition of former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci should help them throughout the year, Florida State put up 38 points on the Blue Devils in 2023.
I think the Yellow Jackets will put together some big plays with potential miscommunications on defense early in the year but the unit will step up inside the 30-yard line. That'll give the offense time to figure things out as Florida State grinds out a win against Georgia Tech that feels closer than it is in actuality with a big second half.
How many games did Dustin predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 37, Yellow Jackets 20
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
Florida State’s offensive line. That’s the unit that will win the game for them on Saturday against Georgia Tech. If they’re able to perform like they have during fall camp and are able to get the run game clicking early, the Yellow Jackets are in a lot of trouble and the Seminoles should be able to dominate four quarters. And I think there’s a strong chance we see that happen.
How many games did Logan predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 34, Yellow Jackets 17
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
Florida State is currently favored by 10.5 with an over/under of 55.5, according to FanDuel.
It's a Week Zero game in a different country. Wacky things are bound to happen. I still think Florida State wins this game while relying on the defense and special teams to pick up the slack. The offense may take time to get going but as long as they control the ball on the ground they should come away with the win. I'm curious to see if FSU's front four is as dominant as it looks on paper and if they are, things maybe get out of hand.
I'll take a 'Noles opening week win with a sneaky Yellow Jackets cover.
How many games did Austin predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 31, Yellow Jackets 23
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
To say the Florida State football experience every day since the CFP selection show has been a difficult one would be an understatement. Following the momentary celebration that the Seminoles were afforded following the ACC Championship Game, FSU has been forced to endure incessant criticism, multiple lawsuits, conference realignment rumors, disparagement from the national media, and the list goes on. Not to mention, Norvell and his staff have also had to address the normal set of College Football challenges, such as transfers out, transfers in, lost talent to the NFL Draft, recruiting trail battles, injuries, and so on and so forth. Somehow, the program has been able to overcome said challenges and place the aforementioned distractions aside as they make final preparations for a matchup against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.
It's hard to place a finger on what to expect from this team. Even after attending practice a handful of times, I still don't know how to gauge my expectations for the upcoming game, much less the upcoming season. There's no denying that there's high-level talent on this team. DJ Uiagalelei is a veteran quarterback with a multitude of experience; Malik Benson and Earl Little Jr. are a pair of Alabama transfers with tremendous potential and absurd athleticism; Fentrell Cypress II and AZ Thomas have shown flashes of greatness; and don't even get me started on just how littered the defensive line is with talent. Despite losing a handful of starters and returning just 58% of last year's production, the Florida State Seminoles have not experienced a significant drop-off in terms of talent. In fact, an argument can be made that this roster is more talented across the board, and the 'Noles possess even more talented depth entering 2024.
But, the question was never about the talent on paper. Remember, even with all of the talent on last year's roster, the 'Noles found themselves trailing by double-digits on a handful of occasions. It's about whether or not the talent of these individuals will directly translate into significant production on the field. DJ Uiagalelei is experienced, but has he developed and matured into a consistent performer who can avoid the mistakes of his past? Can Malik Benson and the rest of the wide receiver corps give this FSU offense a much-needed vertical threat, much less make up for the losses of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson? What exactly is this Florida State defense capable of? Is the identity of this team one that has the mental fortitude and discipline to claw out wins in close games?
Until we see this team in a game environment, some of these questions just cannot be answered. Not to mention, the 'Noles will have to begin answering these questions on the fly and against a Georgia Tech team that possesses its fair share of talent. On the offensive side of the ball, GT features the likes of QB Haynes King, who led the ACC in passing TDs in 2023 (27). Tech head coach Brent Key has also placed importance on completely transforming the Yellow Jacket defense, and they'll be wheeling out that new product for the first time against the 'Noles. This Week 0 matchup isn't exactly an early season cupcake, tune-up game for the Seminoles, which means Norvell and his staff will have to be able to adapt in real time as those unknowns begin to get answered.
ESPNBet has the over/under set at 54.5 and the line favoring the Seminoles at (-10.5), but dropping with each passing day. Meanwhile, ESPN's FPI gives Florida State a 79.7% chance of victory over the Yellow Jackets. Florida State has the talent to out pace Georgia Tech in the long run, but I expect to see some growing pains from the 'Noles that will keep things relatively close for the majority of the game. The Seminoles will rely heavily on Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones Jr., and the rest of their defensive line to disrupt GT QB Haynes King and keep the Yellow Jacket offense in check as QB DJ Uiagalelei and the Florida State offense grow increasingly comfortable within the scheme over the course of the game. Despite the back-and-forth nature throughout the early parts of the contest, I expect the 'Noles to lean on their depth as they pull away toward the end and leave Dublin with an opening-game victory.
How many games did Dillon predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 35, Yellow Jackets 24
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
The first game of the season is always one of the toughest to predict especially in the transfer portal era. There are new faces on both rosters and you have to factor in that both teams will be playing overseas with many of the players having never left the country before or experienced that amount of jet lag with such a rigorous schedule.
Florida State is currently 10.5-point favorites to win the bout but there are a few wrenches thrown into the mix alongside the trip to Ireland. There is a new quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei, their offensive coordinator is suspended, and the ‘Noles will have to replace 13 players who have gone on to the NFL.
We’ve watched this team the entire offseason, and I think Vegas has it right giving the Seminoles the advantage. They’ve formed an identity for what the 2024 squad is going to look like, but there could be some kinks to iron out offensively that the defense should be able to outweigh. I do think it will be a lower-scoring game than what is predicted because both teams will be trying to establish the run, which generally leads to a lower total. However, I believe Mike Norvell and Co. have schemed around any deficiencies that might show up in the first game of the season.
If Uiagalelei can hit his receivers and spread Tech’s defense, the Seminoles should walk away with it. If not, I don’t think FSU will pull away until the second half, after the Georgia Tech defense has worn down and the run game takes over.
How many games did Tommy predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 31, Yellow Jackets 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Seminoles should be able to start off their 2024 season with a solid victory over the Yellow Jackets overseas. DJ Uiagalelei and the rest of the new-look Florida State squad will establish themselves early on with an unproven roster.
How many games did Kade predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 31, Yellow Jackets 21
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
Going into the first game, I think there are a lot of unknowns for the Seminoles, mostly when it comes to passing. Aside from Malik Benson and maybe Ja'Khi Douglas, nobody has really stepped in to fill the shoes of Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. Despite whatever issues that will inevitably arise from that during the game, I think the run game is too good to say that the Florida State offense is in trouble. Lawrance Toafili looks like he will once again put on a show this weekend, I think Jaylin Lucas and Roydell Williams will also make a significant impact this weekend.
If anything is certain, it's that there should be no issues on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, Florida State had one of the best defenses in the country, and this season I think they could be better. The defensive line is arguably more complete with Darrell Jackson and Josh Farmer on the inside, and the defensive end duo of Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr are going to be scary for quarterbacks. With a defensive backfield of Azareye'h Thomas, Earl Little, Shyheim Brown, and Conrad Hussey, I don't think a defensive touchdown or two is out of the question.
With all that in mind, I don't think the game will be very high-scoring, I think there are too many offensive unknowns for FSU to have a crazy offensive performance and I think that the defense will have a very dominant game. I believe the Seminoles will be able to walk away with the win, but not in the way fans are hoping they will.
How many games did Robert predict correctly in 2023? 14-0
Seminoles 24, Yellow Jackets 17
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
The 2024 season starts a week early for the Florida State Seminoles, and head coach Mike Norvell has the task of having his team with a bunch of new pieces peak just in time for their matchup against Georgia Tech across the pond in Dublin, Ireland.
Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be making his first appearance in an ACC contest in nearly two years since his three-year run at Clemson, and three transfer skill position players (Alabama RB Roydell Williams, Alabama WR Malik Benson, and LSU WR Jalen Brown) will also make their FSU debuts on foreign soil.
However, it will be the deep, heavily retained running back room that will steal the show for the Seminoles against the iffy Georgia Tech run defense. It might not appear as dominant in the final result, but the box score will show a different story. Expect the 'Noles to control the time of possession with their five or six-deep RB unit. Even if the Yellow Jackets get out to a quick start, the ground game for the Garnet & Gold will prevail.
Seminoles 27, Yellow Jackets 13
CONSENSUS: Florida State (8-0)
