NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals

The Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 ACC) are hitting the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 1-2 ACC) on Friday night.

The trip to Louisville marks the first chapter of a two-game road trip for the Seminoles. This one is particularly tricky since Florida State is away from home on a short week.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: One-on-One With FSU Basketball Coach Luke Loucks

Louisville dropped below .500 following its second consecutive loss. However, the Cardinals competed against Ole Miss until the final whistle and upset SMU, winning by double digits at home. Their three losses are by a combined 9 points.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles try to snap their road losing streak once again.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels makes history with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is certainly tough to predict, especially after Florida State rose from the ashes and wiped the floor with Virginia. It was one of the most complete and dominant efforts that the Seminoles have displayed in the last decade.

But can Florida State do it again? Or was this just a fluky, one-off performance that the Seminoles won't be able to consistently replicate? Obviously, Ashton Daniels isn't going to run for 5 touchdowns every game and the Seminoles can't rely on 10 sacks night-after-night. This team is going to come back down to Earth, but can they still find a way to execute at a high level for four quarters?

I'm honestly not sure. There have been so many highs and lows during the Mike Norvell era. Every time it looks like the Seminoles might turn a corner, they take two steps back again.

Louisville is a capable opponent despite entering this game at 2-3. The Cardinals have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. However, an underperforming defense and self-inflicted mistakes are holding the program back from reaching its potential.

I'm expecting quarterback Lincoln Keinholz to give Florida State some trouble. He's a talented passer and can do enough with his legs to get the job done. The Cardinals have dangerous weapons, such as the running back duo of Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown. Plus, you can't sleep on Tre Richardson and old friend Lawayne McCoy.

With that being said, I think the Seminoles have momentum to work with coming out of the Virginia win. Florida State's offense delivers in a shootout victory, and the defense makes a game-changing play late to seal the win, finally breaking one of the worst road losing streaks in school history.

FSU walks out of Louisville with a win and advances to 4-2 ahead of Miami.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 3-2

Seminoles 38, Cardinals 34

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

I’m stressed about this game. I think if you’re an FSU fan, you may feel similar. Not because of necessarily getting the win, but for the sake of the future, if Mike Norvell gets another win, and what that means moving forward.

I think the Seminoles will be able to score efficiently. Ousmane Kromah will run fine, but if FSU wins, Ashton Daniels will have to take advantage of Louisville’s awful pass defense.

Defensively, I want to know that the pass rush we saw last week wasn’t some sort of fluke. If it wasn’t, I feel Florida State can win this.

I’m feeling optimistic but stressed. The awful away game losing streak finally ends after 1,000+ days.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Seminoles 33, Cardinals 26

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

Every game gets more and more confusing. I don’t know, man. That defense we saw last week was completely different than the defense we saw in the first four games, but I think it’s because they knew Beau Pribula couldn’t beat them deep.

Ashton Daniels also ran like prime Cam Newton so I don’t know what’s happening.

It’s still a Friday night road game, and while FSU’s last Friday night road win was against Louisville in 2022, it’s still been over 1,000 days since they won any road game.

Louisville’s defense is suspect, but Norvell’s games are so vastly different game-to-game that he could make the Cardinals look like the 1985 Chicago Bears.

I’ll take Louisville in a close win

2026 Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Cardinals 27, Seminoles 26

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

I don’t expect another comfortable win for the Seminoles, especially on the road and with a short week to prepare. Florida State has been historically bad on the road, and those issues may show up on Friday.

I’m taking the Seminoles to build on last week’s performance and make enough plays late to escape with a close victory.

Louisville’s starting QB is listed as “probable” for the matchup, which suggests he either isn’t practicing this week or has been very limited.

That alone doesn’t guarantee an FSU win, but it is something to consider, and FSU will have to account for Clev Lubin.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-0

Seminoles 31, Cardinals 28

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

Florida State is coming off an impressive victory over Virginia, in which the Seminoles dominated on both sides of the ball to the surprise of many. As I said following the Alabama game, FSU has shown flashes of impressive play on both offense and defense, and I genuinely believe the 'Noles can compete with some of the best teams in the country when they perform at the level we witnessed in the first half against Alabama and throughout the entirety of the Virginia game.

However, consistency remains a concern for this Florida State football program, as it has for the better part of Mike Norvell's tenure. Stacking losses has become a common occurrence, while stacking wins has proven considerably more difficult. Not to mention, FSU has not won a road game in over 1,030 days.

Winning on the road is difficult enough, but doing so on a short week against a Louisville team that has dropped two consecutive conference games presents an entirely different challenge. With something to prove, Jeff Brohm's squad will undoubtedly be eager to right the ship and prevent its season from slipping further away.

Of course, Louisville has its own concerns, particularly surrounding the health of starting quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. Regardless, playmakers like WR Tre Richardson, RB Keyjuan Brown, and former Seminole WR LaWayne McCoy have produced considerably for the Cardinals offense.

If Tony White's defense can replicate its performance against Virginia, however, FSU will certainly have an opportunity to leave Louisville with a victory. Generating pressure, limiting explosive plays, and capitalizing on the Cardinals' recent turnover troubles will be important.

On the other side of the ball, Louisville has struggled to prevent opposing offenses from beating them through the air. If Florida State can establish its vertical passing attack and involve threats like Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy, I believe this game could be considerably closer than the oddsmakers suggest.

There's an opportunity for Florida State to end its road woes against a Louisville program that appears to be trending in the wrong direction, but that's much easier said than done.

I expect the Seminoles to make this a competitive game, and I wouldn't be surprised whatsoever if they manage to pull off the road victory. Ultimately, this game comes down to consistency. Which version of Florida State shows up on Friday night? It's hard to tell, but the data doesn't exactly favor Norvell's 'Noles.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Cardinals 31, Seminoles 28

CONSENSUS: Florida State (3-2)

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.