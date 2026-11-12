FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers: Seminoles Take Another Hit Before Road Trip

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 48 hours away from their final road game of the 2026 season. After snapping their losing streak away from home last weekend, Florida State could begin a new road winning streak on Friday night.

The Panthers have been bogged down by injuries, particularly at quarterback. Since star Mason Heintschel went down a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh is only 1-3, with the lone win coming against Georgia Tech. The program fell on the road to Boston College during that stretch.

READ MORE: True Freshman FSU RB Just Received a Huge Opportunity Against Pittsburgh

Florida State has actually won its last two trips to Pittsburgh, including a 24-7 victory in 2023 when the Seminoles played without Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.

The team will be shorthanded in this chapter as well. Florida State is down to its fourth-string running back, missing multiple defensive linemen, and has lost star wide receiver Duce Robinson.

With the contest approaching swiftly, there are a few other injuries that the Seminoles are monitoring.

Florida State and Pittsburgh released their initial availability reports on Tuesday night. At that time, the two teams ruled out a combined 19 players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Panthers provided their second availability report.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pittsburgh

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Caleb LaVallee (29) reacts during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State made a few changes on Wednesday. The Seminoles downgraded defensive lineman Deante McCray and defensive back Jamari Howard from questionable to out. McCray will miss his second straight game after being injured against Clemson.

The Seminoles did upgrade linebacker Caleb LaVallee and kicker Conor McAneney to probable.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

— DL Deante McCray (downgraded from questionable)

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard (downgraded from questionable)

PROBABLE:

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Caleb LaVallee (upgraded from questionable)

— DB K.J. Kirkland

— K Conor McAneney (upgraded from questionable)

Pittsburgh Panthers:

OUT:

— QB Mason Heintschel

— TE Elijah Lagg

— TE Max Hunt

— WR Tyreek Robinson

— WR Rodney Dunbar

— LB Cameron Lindsey

— DB Allen Bryant

— DB Isaac Patterson

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Ja'Kyrian Turner

— DL Sean FitzSimmons

— DL Eliyt Naime

— LB DeMarco Ward

— DB Shawn Lee Jr. (not on initial report)

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