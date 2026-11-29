The Florida State Seminoles and head coach Glenn Schumann are moving to swiftly to build a coaching staff in Tallahassee.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday, Schumann stressed that he's focused on making the right hires, rather than just filling a position to check off a box.

READ MORE: Glenn Schumann Lays Out His Vision for Florida State Football

At the same time, he understands that time isn't necessarily on Florida State's side.

"I think when you have conviction that you have the right person, then you make the hire. So, Neyland Raper was here immediately. There will be more hires to come in the future," Schumann said. "I think it's important to get the right hire and not put a timetable on it, but at the same time, there is a sense of urgency."

In recent days, the Seminoles have been linked to LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

As the situation intensifies, another option has emerged for Florida State on the offensive side of the ball.

Houston OC Slade Nagle A Potential Target To Know For Florida State

Florida State University head coach Glenn Schumann holds his youngest son Warner, as he plays with a microphone during a press conference held to welcome Schumann as Florida State University’s new head coach on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Houston offensive coordinator Slade Nagle is a name to know regarding Florida State's vacant offensive coordinator position.

Nagle holds over two decades of experience at the college level, and he's worked under Willie Fritz extensively at Tulane and Houston. He was hired as the tight ends coach at Tulane in 2016. Nagle added associate head coach duties in 2022, and was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach the following season.

In his lone season as offensive coordinator for the Green Wave, Tulane went 11-3 and averaged 26.3 points per game.

Following Fritz's departure to Houston, Nagle served as Tulane's interim head coach during its Military Bowl appearance against Virginia Tech. He spent the 2024 season at LSU as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Nagle rejoined Fritz last year, taking over as Houston's offensive coordinator. The Cougars are 19-6 overall over the last two seasons.

Through the 2026 regular season, Houston ranks No. 9 in total offense (478.2 yards per game) and No. 22 in scoring offense (34.6 points per game). The Cougars average 214.2 rushing yards per contest, which ranks No. 13 in the FBS.

Previously, Nagle gained experience at Northwestern State, Dodge City CC, Texas State, Central Arkansas, and McNeese State.

Nagle is making at least $1.5 million annually. His buyout, if any, is unclear at this time. He's not known to have any direct ties to Schumann.

Florida State could look to make this official in the near future.

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