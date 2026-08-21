It's been a week since Florida State allowed the media to observe a 20-minute window of practice for the second time this preseason.

With the way access has tightened over the last year, that was probably the final opportunity we will get to watch the team this fall, outside of game days.

Roughly 50 minutes of total viewing time makes it tough to get a true view of the team. We didn't get to watch any 11-on-11 or 7-on-7, so you're relying on information from the coaching staff and second-hand sources to fill in crucial data points.

READ MORE: Florida State Dealt Tough Blow As DB Transfer Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The people outside of the building, heck, even some of those inside, won't really know much about this iteration of Seminoles until they take the field against New Mexico State in less than two weeks.

At the same time, we're looking for any glimmer of hope or a sign that Florida State will be different in 2026. The last two years have been hard to stomach, and no one wants to watch the product we've all been subjected to since the College Football Playoff snub.

Right now, it's the player-led mentality that could be the distinction from what we've seen lately.

Seminoles Taking Leadership Into Their Own Hands

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's one thing to hear about leaders, it's another thing to see them in action.

Though just entering his second year with the program, sophomore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir is stepping into a vocal role. He wasn't happy with the early stages of practice, and unkindly let the rest of the defense know to go 100% each rep, or get off the field.

I won't repeat the words that he used, but I think Desir got his point across. That shows Desir cares, and he's hoping to do big things alongside his twin despite some offseason drama.

That's just one example. Ashlynd Barker and K.J. Kirkland both pointed to the high standards in the defensive backfield earlier this preseason. There are no egos in the room, and players aren't afraid to call each other out when someone isn't meeting expectations.

Linebacker Chris Jones and defensive linemen Daniel Lyons and Deante McCray are a few other players that we've heard are leading through example, along with setting the tone at the right time.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Ashton Daniels and wide receiver Duce Robinson keep everything in check. Daniels isn't the loudest guy in the room, so when he speaks up, others tend to listen.

Robinson has become more outspoken over the last year. He's more of an uplifting type of leader, rather than someone who looks for the negatives. His work ethic is rubbing off on other players.

As much as coaches can try to lead a team, it ultimately comes down to the players, and Florida State looks to have a more complete makeup in that department compared to the last two years.

With that being said, it can't hurt when you have an energetic and passionate staff like the Seminoles do at the moment.

It Starts At The Top

Odell Haggins has been around Florida State forever. Though he moved into an off-field role following the 2024 campaign, that hasn't stopped him from being right alongside the defensive line at practice and on game days.

Haggins doesn't overstep Terrance Knighton or Nick Williams, but he assists wherever he can and his insight into the sport is irreplaceable.

Known for his intensity, Haggins got all over Jordan Sanders in a drill. Welcome to Florida State, young man.

#FSU DC Tony White complimented Jordan Sanders’ brute strength earlier this preseason.



Odell Haggins was pushing the transfer DL on Thursday. #Noles pic.twitter.com/a7OHEtdoPB — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 14, 2026

No matter where you are on campus, you can always hear Haggins' booming voice.

#FSU’s defensive line working through Odell Haggins’ booming voice in the background.



Physically, Mandrell Desir looks like a freak and his vocal leadership stood out. #Noles pic.twitter.com/GAvhHY0LkI — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 14, 2026

New running backs coach Kam Martin has the perfect blend of praise and criticism. He lets his unit know when they're doing well but is quick to light up the group when things start to get sloppy.

The running backs have embraced his personality, particularly Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr.

I love Kam Martin’s energy and #FSU’s running backs are responding to it.



“Let’s be perfect right here!”



“Came to work today 32!” #Noles pic.twitter.com/fcuLbsVTdA — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 14, 2026

Florida State kicks off against New Mexico State on August 29. The Seminoles will need to carry over their newfound leadership into the 2026 season.

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