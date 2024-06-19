Promising Wide Receiver Projected As Second-Year Breakout Star For FSU Football
There are a lot of unknowns surrounding Florida State's 2024 season with kickoff just over two months away. The Seminoles are replacing a ton of outgoing talent but still have the pieces in place to push for another double-digit win campaign with the returning players on the roster and incoming transfers.
The expected success will depend on certain 'Noles growing into bigger roles on both sides of the ball. That's the volatile part about the word potential - sometimes it's realized and other times that step forward simply never comes.
One younger player on the roster who began to accelerate his development this past spring is sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Outside of his physical maturation, Williams also seemed to be picking up the offense while becoming more consistent each practice. The progress was a notable sign with Florida State missing an established threat on the outside with Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson moving on to the NFL.
Ahead of his sophomore season in Tallahassee, Williams is already garnering buzz nationally. Earlier this week, CBS Sport's Will Backus named the tantalizing wide receiver as one of 13 players across the country who could become 'second-year breakout stars' this year.
"Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, the team's top two wideouts, are off to the NFL. The Seminoles did take receivers Malik Benson (Alabama) and Jalen Brown (LSU) from the transfer portal, but the staff has high hopes for Williams as an in-house option to pick up the slack. The former five-star recruit had five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown and flashed some playmaking ability with his relatively limited opportunities."
The Florida native showed flashes in limited game action last season, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He pulled off a 44-yard catch and run that resulted in the first touchdown of his college career against Syracuse. Williams also caught two passes for 18 yards in FSU's 38-20 victory over No. 16 Duke. However, he was ultimately limited by a leg injury and missed multiple games in the second half of the year before returning for the Orange Bowl.
It would be a welcome sight for the coaching staff if Williams continues to move in the right direction when the preseason begins. The Seminoles believe they have a wide receiver they can lean on in Alabama transfer Malik Benson with what he put on tape this spring. Outside of that, there is plenty of playing time up for grabs with Destyn Hill out for the year and Vandrevius Jacobs transferring to South Carolina.
Williams will likely be battling with redshirt senior Kentron Poitier for a starting spot opposite of Benson. Poitier is entering his fifth year with the program but he's struggled with injuries and inconsistency, making it anything but certain what form he'll be in when the Seminoles hit the field in July.
Redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt senior Darion Williamson, redshirt senior Deuce Spann, and redshirt freshman Jalen Brown are some other faces who are expected to be regulars in the rotation.
