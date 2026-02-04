Florida State Suffers Decommitment From 12-Touchdown Wide Receiver
Recruiting and development have been a consistent thorn in Florida State's side since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Over the last seven cycles, the Seminoles have failed to sign a top-10 class from the prep ranks. The majority of blue-chip recruits that Florida State has gotten through the door have either failed to live up to expectations or transferred to other programs.
Something has to change. That's part of the reason why the program shuffled its front office, and brought in young and hungry recruiters such as running backs coach Kam Martin and EDGEs coach Nick Williams.
Regardless, Florida State has suffered another decommitment, losing the only member of its 2028 class.
Promising Wide Receiver Backs Off Pledge To FSU
Earlier this week, rising junior and 2028 wide receiver Lamar Garrison announced he was backing off his pledge to the Seminoles, per 247Sports.
Garrison committed to Florida State following the upset victory against Alabama in August. At the time, he chose the Seminoles over programs such as LSU, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Cincinnati. Since then, Garrison has added offers from Auburn, North Carolina, Maryland, and Memphis, among others.
This appears to be a case of a young player making a decision too early in his recruitment. It wouldn't be a surprise if Florida State remains a suitor for Garrison moving forward. The Seminoles previously lost a commitment from four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, but ultimately signed him
Garrison had a productive sophomore season at East Ridge High School. In 11 appearances, he caught 33 passes for 587 yards and 12 touchdowns. Garrison had three games with 100+ receiving yards and scored three times in two separate appearances.
The Florida native recorded a season-high three catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 victory against Ridge Community High School on September 19.
Garrison stands at 6-foot-0, 165-pounds. As of now, he's not ranked in the 2028 class.
With Garrison moving on, Florida State holds zero commitments in #Tribe28.
Who Does FSU Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Efrem White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
