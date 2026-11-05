Rick Stockstill Praises FSU Football’s Response After Mike Norvell’s Firing

Uncertainty surrounds Florida State's football program after the Seminoles parted ways with former head coach Mike Norvell. However, interim head coach Rick Stockstill has seen encouraging signs in how the team has handled the transition.

Through two practices, what the Seminole alumnus has seen from his team, in his eyes, has been promising.

His message to the team has been straightforward, and he is giving his heart and soul to Florida State and expects the same commitment in return.

With a road trip to Boston College this weekend, Stockstill believes the 'Noles have taken a positive first step toward making the most of the 2026 season.

FSU’s Response Through Two Practices

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) scrambles during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stockstill said he has been pleased with Florida State’s work ethic and leadership during his first two practices as interim head coach, crediting both players and coaches for how they have handled the transition.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better response after two days,” Stockstill said.

He met the team for the first time on Tuesday morning after being named interim head coach on Sunday. But rather than delivering a lengthy speech, he gave a clear picture of the expectations for leadership, maturity, and focus that the Seminoles will need moving forward.

“I gave my heart and soul to this program a long time ago, and I’m going to give my heart and soul to them for these next two months,” Stockstill continued. “And that’s what I ask from them in return.”

Spending time with the players at practice has given him more opportunities to communicate those expectations and has allowed them to better understand his approach. Building that familiarity remains part of the transition as he takes on the role of head coach.

“They see my passion, my energy and what we’re expecting,” Stockstill said.

Facing Boston College

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) runs the ball and is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles have not won a true road game since 2023 and will have an opportunity to break that losing streak this weekend against Boston College.

“You go on the road, you got to pack your toughness,” Stockstill continued. “They pride themselves on physicality, that lunchbox mentality that they have. They’re big, they’re physical. So we got to bring our toughness.”

The Seminoles have won three straight road games against the Eagles and have a record of 9-3 at Alumni Stadium.

“It’s going to be a street fight, and we got to be as tough and physical and mentally tough as we can,” Stockstill said.

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